NHL

World Championship Recap: May 17 | BLOG

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Devils players played today at the Men's Worlds Championship. Devils Captain Nico Hischier and Jonas Siegenthaler played today at the IIHF Men's World Championship. For yesterday's recap of games, click here. SWITZERLAND , KAZAKHSTAN. Switzerland: Nico Hischier, Jonas Siegenthaler. After no goals in the first period for either...

www.nhl.com

NHL

Thunderbirds Teed Up for Final

The Kent-based WHL squad faced three elimination games against Portland-and won all three. Next stop, Western Conference final. Tickets on sale for Games 3 and 4 this week. After facing a three games-to-one deficit against rival Portland in their last Western Hockey League playoff series, the Seattle Thunderbirds will be playing hockey deep into May. The WHL Conference Championship Series begins Friday with Seattle traveling to Kamloops, BC, for Game 1 Friday and Game 2 Saturday.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Preview: Game 3 vs. Colorado

The St. Louis Blues bounced back in a big way after an overtime loss in Game 1, playing some of their best hockey all season en route to a 4-1 win in Game 2. They accomplished what they came to Colorado looking to do: split the openers on the road before coming home to St. Louis. The Blues now have an opportunity to take control of the series, playing two straight games on home ice Saturday and Monday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Oilers special teams spark Game 2 comeback victory

CALGARY -- It's the Edmonton Oilers' power play opponents fear, but it was their penalty kill that gave them life in the Western Conference Second Round against the Calgary Flames. Zach Hyman's shorthanded breakaway goal on Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom at 10:14 of the third period put the Oilers ahead...
NHL
NHL

Jets at the Worlds - Day 9

USA 3, SWEDEN 2 (OT) Nate Schmidt and USA earned a big 3-2 overtime win over Sweden to improve their record to 2-2-0-1 at this year's event, putting them in third spot in Group B, three points clear of Czechia. Schmidt played a big role in the game, scoring his...
NHL
NHL

AHL notebook: Top prospects off to strong start in Calder Cup Playoffs

Experience proving vital for Daccord, Krebs, Paterka, Ruotsalainen, Soderblom. The Calder Cup Playoffs can be the final step in the American Hockey League for top NHL prospects. The playoff experience also is often the toughest test that young talent will face on the way to the NHL. Here are five...
NHL
NHL

SERIES TIED UP

Flames jump out to early lead but Oilers rally for 5-3 win. It's now a best-of-five series. The Flames scored twice in the first six minutes of the game and led 3-1 at one point, but the Oilers scored the last four goals - including two in the third - to even up the second-round series at a game apiece with a 5-3 victory at the Scotiabank Saddledome Friday night.
NHL
NHL

'HE'S DONE A GREAT JOB'

Players and coach talk about Sutter's Jack Adams nomination. Darryl Sutter was instrumental in taking the Flames from a team that missed the playoffs last year to Pacific Division champions this campaign. His hard work was acknowledged earlier today when he was named one of three finalists for the Jack...
NHL
NHL

FLAMES SIGN ILYA NIKOLAEV

The forward has inked an entry-level deal with the club. The Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed forward Ilya Nikolaev to a three-year entry-level contract. Nikolaev, a native of Yaroslavl, Russia was drafted by the Flames in the third round, 88th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft. The 20-year-old played this season with the Tri-City Storm (USHL), notching 23 goals and 49 assists for 72 points in 58 games, finishing second on his team in assists, fourth in goals and fourth in points. On May 5, Nikolaev was named USHL Forward of the Week after recording four goals and two assists for six points in two games of the conference semi-final of the Clark Cup Playoffs. In five Clark Cup playoff games this season, Nikolaev had five goals and three assists for eight points.
NHL
NHL

Subban Named King Clancy Finalist | BLOG

The Devils defenseman has a history of philanthropic work throughout his career. Devils defenseman P.K. Subban was named as one of the NHL's three finalists for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which is presented to "the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution to his community."
NHL
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Colton's late goal lifts Lightning to win in Game 2

Interviews with Interim Head Coach Andrew Brunette, goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and forward Eetu Luostarinen. Falling behind 0-2 in their second-round series, the Panthers surrendered a goal with just 3.8 seconds left on the clock to fall to the Lightning 2-1 in Game 2 at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. "For...
SUNRISE, FL
NHL

Hurricanes defeat Rangers in OT in Game 1 of Eastern Second Round

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Ian Cole scored 3:12 into overtime, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the New York Rangers 2-1 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at PNC Arena on Wednesday. Cole scored from above the right face-off circle with a wrist shot that deflected off the stick...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

GAME RECAP: Flames 9, Oilers 6 (Game 1)

CALGARY, AB - It was a scoreline reminiscent of 1991 when these two provincial rivals last met in the Stanley Cup Playoffs 31 years ago, but it didn't end the way of the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers fought back to reverse two four-goal deficits, tying the game early in the...
NHL
NHL

Joel Armia scores in Finland's shutout victory

MONTREAL -- Joel Armia scored a goal in Finland's 6-0 win over Great Britain at the IIHF World Championship on Friday. It was Armia's second goal of the tournament. The veteran winger also compiled a plus-2 differential while logging 14:17 of ice time. Armia has four points (2 goals, 2...
NHL
NHL

Krenn: Three things we learned from a last-second win in Game 2

Chris Krenn on shot blocking, Colton's buzzer beater and a 2-0 series lead. It was a championship effort from the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night in a huge 2-1 win over the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Let's start from the top. After Ross...
TAMPA, FL

