Toni Storm is off to a hot start in All Elite Wrestling, scoring a victory over Jamie Hayter to advance to the next round of the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Before coming to AEW Storm requested her release from WWE, where she was feuding with the former SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. During that brief feud, Storm ended up getting a pie in the face thanks to Flair but also returned the favor with a pie of her own the following week. In a new interview on AEW Unrestricted, Storm was asked about the pie-throwing segments and if they were the last straw, and it turns out she actually preferred how they turned out compared to the original pitch, which had her getting her shirt ripped off.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO