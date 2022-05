COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state of Ohio has implemented a new strategy when it comes to the way police communicate with those who are deaf or hard of hearing. Here’s how it works: The state created a new card that contains various pictures to help with the communication process by allowing the person using it to point at the images connected to the situation. It also showcases icons of common violations and tips to help officers to convey their message.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO