Robert T. “Bob” Wilson of Crawfordsville passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at home. He was 85. Bob worked at Dice Tire shop, Mallory’s, Stevenson Tire and had his own business at two different times, most recently on 231 South. He also helped farm with the Enlow family. He was a member of First Baptist Church and the Berean class. He liked hunting, fishing, being outdoors and watching westerns. He loved his family and spending time with them.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO