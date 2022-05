The competition for rentals has been tough in our area. It has also been expensive. News 12's Kristie Reeter breaks down the trends and tricks you need to know. "Rents may be peaking around New York, across the major counties we track, but remember rent was up 4.8% on average across the country, but in NYC alone rent was up 24% in just the past year," says Caleb Silver, of Investopedia.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO