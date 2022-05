Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita filed a lawsuit against activist group Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLM) amid claims of misappropriation of funds. "I filed a lawsuit against the Black Lives Matter organization to protect Hoosiers from this house of cards," Rokita tweeted. "BLM has concerning patterns of behavior [and] we'll do what it takes to get to the bottom of it on behalf of generous Hoosiers who have donated to them."

INDIANA STATE ・ 22 DAYS AGO