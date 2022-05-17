ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ma$e Accuses Diddy Of Ruining His Set At Lovers & Friends Festival

By Tony M. Centeno
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Ma$e's feud with Diddy continues after the rapper-pastor accused the Bad Boy Records founder of intentionally spoiling his recent performance.

During his appearance at the Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 14, Ma$e reportedly experienced some technical difficulties at the beginning of his set. After he delivered a few songs, the Harlem-based rapper tried to perform "Mo Money Mo Problems" when the sound was cut off. Before he left the stage, Ma$e decided to pin the blame for all the technical mishaps on Diddy by claiming his former label boss allegedly paid people to disrupt his set.

“I see what’s going on," Ma$e told the crowd. "I’m used to being hated on. I’m used to what’s going on. Somebody, somewhere paid a few dollars to stop my show. But that can’t stop somebody like me. I don’t get ran away too easy. I just wasn’t ready for that, so I’m gonna take my time.”

“Thank you Puff, you know he paid for that right?” he added. “I got you n***a. I heard you loud and clear.”

Ma$e and Diddy haven't been on good terms for awhile. Earlier this year, he decided to call out Diddy in his diss track “Oracle 2: The Liberation Of Mason Betha." In the song, Ma$e criticizes Diddy for acting like the East coast's Suge Knight and allegedly profiting off the death of The Notorious B.I.G. Since then, Ma$e has remained firm on his stance with the mogul, who helped him drop his debut album Harlem World in 1997. Back in March, the rapper explained why he dropped the diss track .

“When I see the hurt and the pains of other people on Bad Boy that motivates me to say something so I don’t be deemed as a person who just made a bunch of money and turned a blind eye,” Ma$e said. “I’m not gonna be like the rest of the people around Puff that don’t tell him he’s wrong. I’m not gonna be like the yes men around him that seem him ruining people’s lives and never tell him he’s wrong.”

See more scenes from Ma$e's set at the Lovers & Friends Festival below.

