Seahawks: 90-man roster by jersey number going into OTAs

The Seattle Seahawks have made a lot of changes to their roster over the last few months and not just at the top by trading Russell Wilson and cutting Bobby Wagner. With so many new faces around, now is a good time to hit the refresh button, so to speak.

Here is a look at the team’s complete 90-man roster by jersey number as they head into offseason team activities beginning next week (May 23). Seattle has a roster exemption via the International Player Pathway Program for German linebacker Aaron Donkor, so they technically have 91 players on the team right now.