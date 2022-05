MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A resolution to show support for abortion care in Wisconsin is up for consideration during Thursday night’s Dane County Board meeting. The resolution advocates for repealing Wisconsin State Statute 940.04, which bans abortion at any stage of pregnancy without exceptions for rape, incest or the health of the patient. The resolution would also show support for organizing protections given by Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey in Wisconsin and federal law.

