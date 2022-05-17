ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, WV

Lincoln’s Daniel Dodd signs with Salem University

By Casey Kay
WDTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln’s Daniel Dodd has decided to continue his athletic career at the next level, signing with Salem Tennis. Dodd has developed his love for the...

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 0

WDTV

Carol Madeline Nallen

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Carol M. Nallen, 81 of Fairmont and formerly of Washington, D.C. passed away unexpectedly on May 18, 2022, at Fairmont Medical Center at WVU Medicine. She was born in Fairmont on September 05, 1940, a daughter of the late Charles Nallen and Hazel Madeline Bowers Nallen.She graduated Fairmont Senior High School in 1958. She attended West Virginia State College for two years from 1959 to 1961. She retired with 35 years of service as a Food Service Manager from Marriott Hospitality. She was a faithful member of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling, tennis, music and most enjoyed time with her family and friends.He is survived by her loving son Mark Hilson of Fairmont; one brother Charles W. Nallen of Fairmont; three grandchildren Ronald Smith of Fairmont, Dominque Lee of Charlotte, NC, and Jordan Stevens of Morgantown; three great grandchildren Sebastian Lee of Charlotte, NC, Rayonia and Ramier Smith both Morgantown; an aunt Mildred Stribling of Mitchellville, MD and dear special friend, who was like a sister, Sandra Waters Brown of Fort Washington, MD.In addition to her parents, she was preceded death by her paternal grandparents Delphia and Willard Nallen and maternal grandparents Bessie and Claude Bowers.Friends may call at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church on Monday, May 23, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the church on Monday at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Wesley Q. Dobbs officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNS

New one-of-a-kind store opens in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A unique new store opens in downtown Bluefield in Mercer County. The 3KPG store is an exclusive shoe and apparel store owned by Tavon Askew and Jerontae Hunter. The main features of the store include streetwear fashion and shoes you cannot find around the area.Both Hunter and Askew say they had […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Students at Princeton Senior High School surprised with scholarships

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS )– Several students at one Mercer County school won awards for excellence in academics and athletics. Princeton Senior High School put together a scholarship and Marine Corps award giveaway. What the students did not know was that it was a surprise. Community members created multiple scholarships to give out to students. Alex […]
PRINCETON, WV
Salem, WV
Sports
City
Shinnston, WV
City
Salem, WV
WDTV

Gerald Nelson Holbert

Gerald Nelson Holbert, 63, of Bridgeport, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born in Clarksburg on January 24, 1959, a son of Helen Louise (Anderson) Holbert Fleming, who survives in Bridgeport, and the late Daniel David Holbert. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his only child Cassandra Gatlin and her husband Andrew of Midway, FL; his granddaughter, Peyton Danielle Gatlin; a sister Joyce Morgan of Princeton; two brothers, David Holbert of Bridgeport and Rodney Holbert and his wife Sherry of Fairmont; four nephews Michael Morgan and his wife Malorie, James Morgan and his wife Brittany, Daniel Holbert and his wife Maria, and Lawrence Morgan and his companion Amber Turner; and four great nieces and nephews, Blaine Morgan, Kerrigan Morgan, Willow Morgan, and Ryker Morgan. In addition to his father, Gerald was predeceased by a brother, Phillip Holbert, and his stepfather James Fleming. Gerald was a 1977 graduate of Bridgeport High School, and had retired from Price Cutter in Clarksburg. He previously worked for Clarksburg Casket Company, Asplundh, and Defazio Oil. He loved playing with his granddaughter, greatly enjoyed swimming at Arden, and NASCAR races. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 5 to 7 pm Thursday, May 19, 2022, where a celebration of Gerald’s life will be held at 7 p.m. with Reverend Thomas P. Horne presiding. Condolences to the Holbert Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Wilma Lee Schmuck

Wilma Lee Schmuck, 76, of Grafton passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born in Hacker Valley on January 19, 1946, a daughter of the late Odas Amon and Dorothy Cowger Simmons. She graduated from Webster Springs High School in 1965...
GRAFTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Nitro track athlete gets police escort from graduation to meet

NITRO, WV (WOWK)—Nitro’s Damon Crandall was set to graduate at 7:00 p.m. and then run in the 400 meter at 7:55 p.m. They couldn’t move the race time, and they couldn’t move the graduation time. So Crandall’s coaches, Nitro Police, and Charleston Police figured out a way to get him to the field in time […]
NITRO, WV
WDTV

Class A State Track Meet results

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Results (1st-6th) are listed below, full results can be found here: Meet Results (kvtfoa.net) opyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.
CHARLESTON, WV
#Salem University#Me And I#Salem Tennis
Metro News

Fatal accident Saturday morning in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Police say a man on a motorcycle was killed in an early morning collision in the city. The bike collided with a passenger car about 2 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Washington Street East in Charleston. Police have not released the name of...
CHARLESTON, WV
cannin.com

Trulieve Opens Two Medical Cannabis Dispensaries in West Virginia

Trulieve Opens Two Medical Cannabis Dispensaries in West Virginia. Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the grand opening of its third and fourth medical dispensaries in West Virginia. Located at 4701 MacCorkle Ave. SW in South Charleston and 152 Park Shopping Center in Parkersburg, both dispensaries will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
HEALTH
WDTV

Georgia Luella Elbon Baker

Georgia Luella Elbon Baker, 92, of Reynoldsville, passed away at her home Tuesday afternoon, May 17, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Reynoldsville on July 5, 1929, a daughter of the late Lester Harrison Elbon and Ella Luella Valentine Elbon. On December 26, 1946, she married Harold “Dean” Baker, who preceded her in death on September 5, 2000. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Cheryl Gola Baker, Reynoldsville, Kevin and Terri Wells Baker, Sardis; one daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Bill Wells, Buffalo Calf; seven grandchildren, Meredith Baker, Amy Matheny and her husband Glen, Jennifer Wells, Aaron Baker and his wife Markee, Jami Johnson and her husband Ralph, Nicole Doxey and her husband Cale, Randi Marie Tarte and her husband Shayne; eight great-grandchildren, Peyton Baker and his fiancé Olivia Hawkinberry, Maliyah Cottingham, Valencia Hickman and her companion Adam Genteel, Donavan Hickman, Leona Baker, Jalynn Johnson, Zoey Johnson, and Indie Tarte; two great-great grandchildren Berkley Jo Summers and Raegan Baker and one sister Carole Harvey of Fontana, CA. In addition to her parents and husband, Georgia was preceded in death by a daughter, Vicki Baker Bowers; two brothers, Lester Elbon and Valentine Elbon and five sisters, Pauline Elbon, Adelaide Nixon, Constance Elbon, Mildred Ridenour and Joan Dennison. Georgia graduated from Victory High School in 1947. She worked in the Harrison County Assessor’s Office for 30 years, retiring in 1997 as a Deputy Assessor. She was a member of the Reynoldsville New Hope Christian Church. She was also a member of the Harrison County Senior Center, the Clarksburg VFW Post 573, the Sardis CEOS, and was treasurer for the POW-MIA Barbwire Charter Department of WV. Georgia was an avid bingo and bunco player but she will be mostly remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Harrison County Senior Center, 500 W. Main Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301 The family would like to give special thanks the Staff of WVU Hospital 7W; and to WVU Hospice for the care Georgia received at her home. Condolences for the Baker family may be sent to burnsidefuneralhome.com. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 2 – 8 p.m. on Sunday, where services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022, with Reverend Bobby Marino presiding. Interment will follow in the West Virginia National Cemetery. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.
REYNOLDSVILLE, WV
WDTV

Robert Edward Criss

Robert Edward Criss, 74, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Clarksburg Nursing and Rehab Center. He was born in Baltimore, MD, on May 6, 1948, a son of the late Holly and Flora Mae Howell Criss. Robert was married on October 22, 1983, to his wife of 39 years, Carolyn Ann Woofter Criss. Also surviving are his children, Robert E. Criss Jr. of Stonewood, Flora L. Riffle and husband Robert of Gypsy, WV, and Bryan Criss and companion Amanda Riddle of Clarksburg; five grandchildren, Amber Criss, Ashley Criss, Paisley Jayde Criss, Michael Riffle, and Bobby Riffle; eight great grandchildren, Riviera, Braylen, Saphira, Zander, and Athena, Nevaeh, Austin, and Logan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, David Criss and Bill Criss. Robert was a graduate of Lumberport High School Class of 1967 and retired from Precision Coil after 18 years as a maintenance boss. He enjoyed hunting, the Pittsburgh Pirates, and the Steelers. He also enjoyed playing softball. He was a hard worker and was always on the go, but above all, he was a loving and kind man. Arrangements will be announced at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the memorial fund for Robert Criss. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
CLARKSBURG, WV
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Farm and Dairy

West Virginia FFA and 4-H teams win at national land judging contest

When the top 10 teams at the 69th National Land and Range Judging Contest were being announced, the team from West Virginia’s Tyler FFA waited with bated breath. The last time the National Land and Range Judging Contest in Oklahoma City was held, in 2019, the team took first place in the land judging category. If they won again, they’d be back-to-back champions.
WVNS

Local High School Graduation ceremonies this weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – It’s graduation weekend! While some high schools and most colleges in the area have already held their graduations, there are plenty to come this weekend and beyond. The information regarding graduation ceremonies for Raleigh County, Greenbrier County, and Fayette County are below. Raleigh County Academy of Career and Technology: May 19, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WDTV

Girl Scouts in Marion County hold lunch for first responders

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Girl Scouts in Marion County held a lunch for first responders. The lunch took place at East Marion Park. It was their way of giving back to the first responders. Hot dogs, hamburgers, and plenty of food were served to the responders. The Service Administrator of...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Woman accused of trying to use fraudulent schemes at local bank

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - An Orlando woman was arrested after officers said she attempted to use fraudulent schemes at multiple WesBanco locations. Officers responded to a possible fraudulent activity Thursday afternoon at WesBanco in Fairmont and met with the branch manager, according to a criminal complaint. The branch manager told...
FAIRMONT, WV

