ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

Faribault nursing homes to merge

By kchk
kchkradio.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FARIBAULT DAILY NEWS) – The Pleasant Manor nursing facility in Faribault is closing. Its residents and staff will move to The Emeralds nursing facility, also in Faribault. Staffing shortages and open beds at The Emeralds prompted the consolidation, said Marc Halpert, CEO of Monarch Healthcare Management. The company runs both facilities...

kchkradio.net

Comments / 0

Related
KDHL AM 920

There Has Been A Big Addition That’s Been Added To One Faribault-Area Park

Residents of and visitors to Faribault might want to stop by Slevin Park to see the BIG addition that was recently added. The Faribault Parks and Recreation staff had plenty of time on their hands recently during all of the rain that occurred to put together a HUGE chair that will be a part of Slevin Park in Faribault. The chair was so big that a piece of construction equipment had to move it into place!
FARIBAULT, MN
KAAL-TV

Mayo Clinic stepping up security at Rochester, MCHS campuses

(ABC 6 News) - Mayo Clinic has implemented a new weapons detection system at patient and visitor entrances across Rochester campuses, and at several Mayo Clinic Health System sites, in an effort to keep weapons out of the hospital. In a statement provided to ABC 6 News, a spokesperson for...
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Health
City
Faribault, MN
City
Redwood Falls, MN
Faribault, MN
Health
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
KROC News

Census Highway Signs Updated in Rochester Area

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has started the process of replacing city highway signs across southeastern Minnesota to reflect the updated population numbers compiled during the 2020 US Census. Throughout the 11 county region managed by the MnDOT District 6 headquarters in Rochester, new overlays...
ROCHESTER, MN
Axios Twin Cities

5 Twin Cities farmers markets to visit this May

The weather is warm and summer farmers markets have returned to Minneapolis.If you want to support local farmers and pick up some fresh produce, check out these markets open now. Mill City Farmers Market: A downtown Minneapolis staple, this market is steps from the Stone Arch Bridge and posts weekly vendor lists for visitors to plan ahead.Open Saturdays, 8am-1pm. St. Paul Farmers Market: Though the downtown St. Paul market is the most popular, the organization operates over 15 others across the east metro. Roseville, Andover, Burnsville and St. Paul's are open now. Dates and times vary, see the calendar for more. Richfield Farmers Market: The market at Veterans Park has a large variety of vendors, including small businesses, local bakeries and food trucks. Saturdays, 7am-12pm. Minneapolis Farmers Market: This daily market operates year-round near North Loop, and a second location on Nicollet Avenue in downtown will open later this summer. Daily, 6am-1pm. Northeast Farmers Market: Shoppers can visit the weekly outdoor market or stop by Bauhaus Brew Labs for the monthly "Market After Dark" — $1 from each beverage purchased is donated to the market. Saturdays, 9am-1pm.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assisted Living Facility#Faribault Daily News
CBS Minnesota

Rising Water Levels Have Some Minnesota Resort Owners On Edge

KABETOGAMA, Minn. (WCCO) — Just along the shores of Voyageurs National Park, Jennifer Gelo is sitting watching the water creep closer — gobbling up her docks and inching towards her cabins “It’s a little nerve wracking,” said Gelo. “Our cabins are surrounded by water. We’ve got a lot of sandbags out. It’s getting pretty dicey.” Twenty-six years at the Sandy Point Lodge, and this is worst flooding she’s ever seen. Some cancellations are rolling in, though some are keeping their reservations. “No matter if you own a resort or just have a house on the edge of the lake, or this is your...
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Rice County Sheriff Wants Dispatch Back

The Rice County Board of Commissioners held their Committee of the Whole Work Session today at the County Government Services building in Faribault. A representative of Wold Architects and Engineers based in St. Paul outlined six options for future expansion of the Rice Steele 911 Dispatch Center which is currently housed in Owatonna.
RICE COUNTY, MN
rejournals.com

Minneapolis’ Kraus-Anderson makes three personnel moves

Minneapolis-based Kraus-Anderson made three key personnel moves. Jim DeRocher has been named superintendent. He previously was a superintendent at Greiner Construction in Minneapolis. He received an Associate of Applied Science in Landscape Architecture from Anoka Technical College – Anoka. Anthony Mondry was hired as a as a reality capture...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
106.9 KROC

Face Masks Now Required At Rochester’s Edison Building

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Face masks are now required for all staff and visitors at the Edison Building, which serves as the headquarters for Rochester Public Schools. RPS issued a statement late Monday that indicates the site “has met or exceeded 5% of staff with confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported this week."
ROCHESTER, MN
Axios Twin Cities

No Mow May grows a fan base in Minnesota

If your neighbors' yards are starting to look a little shaggy, it might be by design. What's happening: No Mow May is gaining traction in Minnesota, with a growing number of local cities formally encouraging residents to participate.Why it matters: Letting your grass grow (and weeds bloom) during this spring period is good for bees and other pollinators. Those pollinators in turn help the rest of the ecosystem — everything from the flowers in our gardens to our food supply — thrive. The backstory: The movement, which began in the United Kingdom in 2019, made its U.S. debut in Appleton,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

How many times can you get COVID?

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Omicron was a gamechanger and in its wake we are seeing variants of it — and those variants can catch you even if you got omicron, and even if you have been vaccinated. "If you think of a lock and key it's like subtle changes,"...
ROCHESTER, MN
kchkradio.net

Mala Strana Assisted Living & Rehabilitation Center

If you’re looking for a rewarding career in healthcare, then consider joining the fun and supportive team at Mala Strana Rehabilitation Center in New Prague! Their welcoming campus is currently looking to add both full and part time support staff to care for their residents. CNA’s are currently being hired starting at $25 an hour, LPN’s for $35 an hour, and RN’s for $45 an hour! Learn more about this reputable healthcare center online at www.monarchmn.com, where applications are also available!
NEW PRAGUE, MN
MIX 108

Minnesota Woman Gets Stuck In Concrete Fleeing From Cops

This story definitely didn't go as planned: a Minnesota woman got stuck in wet concrete while trying to get away from the cops. Another weird crime story made headlines over the weekend when a fight broke out at a carnival in Blaine. A fight near the ferris wheel caused pandemonium when a large group of teens went into the nearby mall and eventually caused it to go into lockdown.
ROCHESTER, MN
wdayradionow.com

Dave's Hot Chicken bringing six locations to Minnesota

(Lakeville, MN) -- A hot chicken restaurant is coming to Minnesota. Dave's Hot Chicken announced six new locations in the state on Monday. They include Apple Valley, Rosemount, Edina, Bloomington, and Lakeville. The California-based restaurant features chicken tenders, sliders, kale slaw, mac & cheese, and fries.
LAKEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Body Found In Mississippi River In Anoka Identified As Keith Harvell

Originally published May 14 ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A body was pulled Saturday from the Mississippi River in Anoka, and authorities have now identified the deceased. Authorities in the northern Twin Cities suburb say that a 911 caller reported the body around 6:30 p.m. in the river near the 400 block of Rice Street. On Monday, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 58-year-old Keith Harvell of Elk River. Harvell’s death remains under investigation. He had been reported as a missing person last month.
ANOKA, MN
KIMT

Two-vehicle collision slows traffic on Highway 52 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two vehicles collided on northbound Highway 52 Wednesday afternoon, reducing traffic to one lane for a half-hour. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 4:30 pm near the 37th Street interchange. A 2016 Honda Pilot driven by a 33-year-old woman from Rochester and a 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by a 31-year-old woman from Rochester crashed in the right lane.
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy