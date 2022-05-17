Scott, Carver counties dealing with avian influenza outbreak

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate has climbed into high risk territory, according to the latest update from health officials. The Minnesota Department of Health puts the rate, which is a rolling seven-day average, at 8.9 admissions per 100,000 residents. The high risk threshold is 8. As of Monday, there were 436 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospital beds. Thirty-five of those patients required intensive care. Meanwhile, the state’s case growth rate also continues to tick upward, last reported at 37.5 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. The line for high risk is drawn at 10. MORE: With COVID Cases On A Spring Upswing, How To Tell If Your Symptoms Are Just Allergies On Tuesday, state health officials reported 4,581 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths. In total, Minnesota has seen nearly 1.49 million cases and suffered 12,569 deaths. Of the eligible population, 71% have completed a vaccine series, though just about 49% are up to date with their shots, including boosters.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO