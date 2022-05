John Hope School 26 was one of the first public schools for Black students in Indianapolis. It’s now home to the Oaks Academy, and it is the subject of a new documentary. "The Glories of Our Journey" examines the history and legacy of the school. WFYI’s Taylor Bennett spoke with 1971 alumnus Ron Lovett and Oaks Academy CEO Andrew Hart to learn more.

