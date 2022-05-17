ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE 2K22 Releases 'Most Wanted' DLC Featuring Cactus Jack, Ilja Dragunov, Indi Hartwell, More

By Skylar Russell
Fightful
Fightful
 4 days ago

WWE 2K22 released a new DLC pack today, which marks their second release of the DLC schedule thus far. The pack, which is available for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, features past characters from the game like Cactus Jack, Vader and The Boogeyman, while also featuring NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov...

www.fightful.com

Fightful

Sasha Banks And Naomi Merchandise Pulled From WWE Shop

If you're a fan of The Boss & Glow, you won't be able to buy their merch directly from WWE. Significant changes were made to the May 16 episode of WWE Raw as it was initially announced that the show was going to be headlined by a six-pack challenge featuring Sasha Banks, Naomi, Asuka, Becky Lynch, Nikki ASH, and Doudrop to determine the number one contender for the Raw Women's Championship.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacy Catanzaro
Person
Ilja Dragunov
Fightful

Bryan Danielson's Leg Gets Trapped Between Ring And Ramp Following Match Taped For 5/20 AEW Rampage

A scary incident took place during the taping of AEW Rampage. On May 18, AEW taped the May 20 episode of Rampage following Dynamite. One of the matches advertised for the show is Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson versus Matt Sydal and Dante Martin. The Blackpool Combat Club duo would win the bout, but after the show ended, Danielson's leg got caught between the ring and the elevated ramp.
WWE
Fightful

Sasha Banks And Naomi Suspended Indefinitely After Walking Out Of 5/16 WWE Raw

Sasha Banks and Naomi have been punished for their walkout this past Monday. Significant changes were made to the May 16 episode of WWE Raw as it was initially announced that the show was going to be headlined by a six-pack challenge featuring Sasha Banks, Naomi, Asuka, Becky Lynch, Nikki ASH, and Doudrop to determine the number one contender for the Raw Women's Championship.
WWE
Fightful

Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz, And More Announced For 5/23 WWE Raw

A new match has been announced for the May 23 episode of WWE Raw. During the May 20 episode of WWE SmackDown, it was revealed that Cody Rhodes would face The Miz in singles competition this coming Monday. Cody is in the midst of a feud with Seth Rollins and will face him for a third time at Hell In A Cell. The Miz, on the other hand, has become entangled with United States Champion Theory, Ciampa, and Mustafa Ali.
WWE
Fightful

Samoa Joe, Wardlow, Swerve Strickland, And More Announced For 5/25 AEW Dynamite

AEW has begun announcing the lineup for the go-home episode of Dynamite before Double or Nothing. First, after taking his ten lashes this evening, Wardlow will face Shawn Spears in a Steel Cage match where MJF will serve as the special guest referee. Wardlow must defeat Spears before his match against MJF at Double or Nothing becomes official.
WWE
Fightful

WWE Files Three New Trademarks Including 'DYAD'

WWE has filed three new trademarks. On May 16, WWE submitted applications with the USPTO to trademark "DYAD", "Schism", and "Sol Ruca" Mark For: DYAD trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
WWE
Fightful

Battle Of The Brands With Tyler Breeze And Xavier Woods Is Returning For YOU PEOPLE

The hit UpUpDownDown series is back. Xavier Woods (Austin Creed) announced that Battle of the Brands is back on UpUpDownDown. Tyler Breeze will return as Woods' opponent. Battle of the Brands started in 2019 with Woods and Breeze squaring off in GM Mode on SmackDown vs. Raw 2006. A satly Woods was thoroughly dominated by Breeze throughout the series.
WWE
Fightful

Matt Hardy Hopes The Hardys Can Capture AEW, AAA, And IWGP Tag Team Titles To Cement Their Legacy

Matt Hardy has high hopes for himself and Jeff Hardy on their final run as a tag team. Matt and Jeff Hardy are once again back together in AEW and both have gone on record as saying this is their final run as a team. The Hardys have captured Tag Team Championship gold representing WWE, TNA, ROH, WCW, and more. Now, Matt Hardy tells Freddie Prinze Jr. that in this last run, they are hoping to capture AEW gold as well as gold in AAA Lucha Libre, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and maybe another run in Ring of Honor.
WWE
Fightful

WWE Main Event Match Was Nixed Last Week

There was an unusual set of circumstances for WWE Main Event this week, that ended up not happening at all. On Monday, WWE filmed the standard two WWE Main Event matches, with Akira Tozawa vs. Apollo Crews and T-Bar vs. Reggie taking place. We're told that R-Truth vs. Otis was...
