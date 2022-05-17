Caleb Holland

Johnny Graves is the son of Jack Graves and Alyssa Graves. During high school, I participated in many extracurricular activities and learned a lot of valuable lessons along the way. During my Freshman year at Wildorado Independent School District, I was given the opportunity to help operate and run the filming and video editing department of the student-led cattle company. My pursuit for agricultural training continued, as I worked toward earning the CDEs (Career Development Events) such as Range Judging during my Freshman year, and Land Judging my Junior and Senior years.
LisaMarie Gomez is the daughter of Mary Castillo and Fabian Gomez. During high school, the sports I participated in included basketball all four years, cross country for three years, softball for one year, track for three years, and tennis for one year. All team experiences taught me how to demonstrate strength of character as a good sport and to always display a positive attitude no matter the outcome of the games. These sports also developed team and leadership skills that I will forever cherish and carry with me in all of my life’s endeavors.
Kristin Jones is the daughter of Elizabeth Jones. During High School, I participated in basketball, track and field, softball, and tennis. Other events also included: Agriculture Career Development Events and Agriculture Leadership Development Events, Students Council Representative, Robotics, University Interscholastic League events of Mathematics, Social Studies, Calculators, and Informative Speaking.
Ella Crowder is the daughter of David and Brandy Crowder. My high school extra-curricular activities included Agricultural Mechanics, stock show participation, UIL competitions in Calculators, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes activities. I was also a member of the National Honor Society. My high school sport activities included cheer, basketball, softball,...
Paris Presley Guerrero is the daughter of Ross and Diana Guerrero. My activities during High School included cheerleading, Agricultural Mechanics, Santa Anna Band membership, Livestock Management, basketball, track, and softball. Additionally, I am one of the class officers here at SAISD. Because appearance is tied to high levels of self-confidence,...
Laura Gonzalez is the daughter of Anthony Gonzalez and Jessica Gonzalez. My extra-curricular activities included participating in Varsity Choir where I was honored to advance to Regionals and then to compete at the Varsity Choir State Level Competition. Additionally, I was afforded the opportunity to compete with the University Interscholastic League. Of course, music is a passion for me; therefore, I became a member of the Santa Anna Band where I felt privileged to compete at advanced levels.
Jessica Taylor is the daughter of Steven Taylor and Sheila Owen. My high school activities included playing an instrument and marching in band along with the honor of being selected as the Theater Class Lighting Technician. Because I am passionate about helping people overcome pain due to falls, sports injuries,...
Devon O’Leary is the son of Diane and Ronald Morris. For my high school extra-curricular activities, I participated in Agriculture Mechanics, showed many projects alongside my fellow peers, and placed very well during shows. I also competed in track my Sophomore year and placed 3rd while doing the 400 Meter Relay.
Xander Crutcher is the son of Elisa Crutcher & Lindsey Garrison and David Crutcher. While in high school Xander participated in FCCLA and FFA. He has been a weatherman, anchor, and producer for the Bluecat News Network for two years and is a member of the National Honor Society. Xander...
Ethan White is the son of Jennifer Harris and Charles Soto. My time in high school allowed me to learn many valuable skills. Some of the activities I participated in were Computer Science, Robotics, and Land Judging. I also participated in University Interscholastic League academic competitions. The Air Force motto,...
Christopher James Bobo is the son of Carie Bobo and Matthew Bobo. In high school, I participated in Future Farmers of America. I also participated in Agricultural Mechanics, I got my Welding Certification and got certified in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation. My goal is to earn an Electrical Construction Certification from Texas...
Jordan Faith Rae is the daughter of Max and Julie Rae and Chris and Crystal Brann. Jordan has been involved in NHS, Junior Chamber, Student Council, FCA, Academic UIL, Volleyball, Track & Field, and Bleacher Creatures. Jordan plans to attend Tarleton State University on a track scholarship to receive a...
James Dawson Rambo is the son of Jennifer and Josh Rambo. My activities during high school where football, basketball, tennis, shot put, disc throw, and Agricultural Mechanics. My goal is to seek an Electrical Engineering Technologies degree from Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas. This degree will provide me with...
Michael Stephens is the son of Adam and Amanda LaPin. While in high school, I participated in football, track, powerlifting, baseball and One Act Play. When I graduate, I plan to work at Pate’s Hardware. I am also interested in welding and may join the military in the future.
Jonathan X. Ceniceros is the son of Mandy and German Ceniceros. I participated in University Interscholastic League academic competitions, Agricultural Mechanics, Track, and Cross Country. I was elected to represent my class as a Student council representative and was inducted into the National Honor Society. Cybersecurity experts are needed in...
Alisha Kay Parks is the daughter of Aaron and Lori Parks. While in high school Alisha has been an active member of Coleman FFA showing pigs, competing in Broadcast journalism, milk judging and her senior year being a part of the District-winning Floralculture team, advancing to state. She is also a three-time regional and state Bluekatt powerlifting qualifier. Her sophomore year qualifying ended with Covid shutting everything down the next week. Her junior year Alisha placed 2nd and her senior year she placed 4th at the State Meet in Corpus Christi. Alisha is a proud member of the National Honor Society and Concho Baptist Church.
Charlie Bigham is the son of Amanda & Barry Roney and Dale Bigham. Charlie played football during his freshman to junior year in high school. He also was a dedicated member of Coleman High School Big Blue Band from eighth grade playing trombone until his junior year. Participated in FCCLA for 2 years. He has worked at Shopping Basket for almsot 2 years now.
Kellen Kobe Evans is the son of Lacey Nickerson and Michael Evans. In athletics, I participated in football, basketball, track. I also played an instrument in the Santa Anna High School Band. My goal is to attend Tarleton State University with the dream of completing a degree in coaching. I...
