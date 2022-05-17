ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Stagg High Stabbing Suspect Anthony Gray Ordered To Undergo Mental Evaluation

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04sbmW_0fhIERl000

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Anthony Gray, the suspect accused of stabbing Stagg High School student Aliycia Reynaga to death, has been ordered to undergo a mental evaluation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31tvg6_0fhIERl000

Anthony Gray, 52 (credit: Stockton Police Department)

Fifty-two-year-old Anthony Gray appeared before a judge Monday.

The Stockton Police Department says Reynaga was killed by 52-year-old Anthony Gray on April 18 just after he allegedly tried to grab two girls in the Stagg High School parking lot.

Gray is due back in court on June 13 at 9 a.m. For now, he remains behind bars in San Joaquin County.

RELATED: ‘Your Lives Matter’: Stockton’s Jason Lee Inspires At Stagg High School With Tiffany Haddish After Deadly Stabbing

According to San Joaquin County court documents, Gray has a list of priors stemming from crimes he committed as both a minor and an adult. He was sentenced to prison for those crimes and is accused of violating parole.

The killing has prompted questions about school safety, as many wondered why the gate Gray used to enter the campus was even open in the first place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xNy86_0fhIERl000

Aliycia Reynaga

The Stockton Unified superintendent later said the district would be reviewing safety protocols districtwide.

Comments / 0

Related
goldcountrymedia.com

1 killed, 2 arrested following fight near Roseville homeless facility

Authorities in Roseville are continuing to put together the pieces of an ongoing homicide investigation after one man was killed and another has been arrested following an altercation Monday. According to initial reports, Roseville police responded to reports of an altercation at approximately 3 a.m. Monday on the 100 block...
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Husband arrested in death of Manteca woman found in aqueduct

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that an arrest has been made in the 2020 death of a Manteca woman whose body was found in an aqueduct. The sheriff’s office said they obtained an arrest warrant for Christopher Carlson, the victim’s husband, Friday morning and took him into custody […]
MANTECA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Husband Of 2020 Slain Manteca Woman Arrested For Murder

MANTECA (CBS13) — An arrest has been made in a murder that took place in December 2020 in which a Manteca woman was found dead in a Tracy canal, said the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, 44-year-old Christopher Carlson was arrested for the murder of his wife, Chenin Carlson, on December 20, 2020. Chenin’s body had been found in the California Aqueduct south of the city of Tracy. An arrest warrant was granted early Friday and detectives went to locate Christopher. He was found in the city of Lathrop and taken into custody without incident. Christopher Carlson has been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for murder. The initial story of Chenin Carlson’s death can be viewed here, in which one of our reporters talks with Mr. Carlson who was not known to be the killer at the time.
MANTECA, CA
ABC10

Manteca man arrested for allegedly killing his wife, Chenin Carlson

LATHROP, Calif. — Nearly two years after the body of 36-year-old Chenin Carlson was found floating in a Tracy aqueduct, the victim's husband has been arrested for allegedly committing the homicide, officials say. Early Friday, an arrest warrant was issued for Christopher Carlson, 44, of Manteca. The San Joaquin...
MANTECA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
crimevoice.com

FOUR SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN THE JAN. 13, 2022 HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

Originally published as a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post – “At approximately 6:29 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022, the Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call from a subject inside a business on the 6900 block of Stockton Boulevard in Sacramento County. The caller stated they heard gunshots and they believed someone had been shot inside a vehicle. The caller then stated that the vehicle containing the victim was driven away from the scene.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Body Of John Doe Found 38 Years Ago In Solano County Identified As Sacramento Resident Norman Creech

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – The body of a man found on the rocks of the Sacramento Deep Water Ship Channel in Solano County nearly 40 years ago has finally been identified. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office says the man’s body was discovered during low tide on June 7, 1984. With the body being in a moderate stage of decomposition, authorities were never able to identify him. However, new DNA technology has since emerged. This month, detectives say they were able to positively identify the man as Sacramento resident Norman Creech. Detectives say Creech had been reported missing under suspicious circumstances from his Bell Street apartment back in November 1983. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating Creech’s disappearance, as it is still unclear how he died.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

DA: Modesto man convicted of killing woman, her 3 girls after crashing into home

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 49-year-old Modesto man was convicted of multiple counts of murder and vehicular manslaughter for the deaths of four people including three children, the office of Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager announced Friday.  After a seven-day trial, a jury convicted Felix Ferdin of four counts each of second-degree murder and […]
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Investigation Into Stanislaus County Domestic Violence Case Leads To Discovery Of Puppy Mill; Nearly 150 Dogs Rescued

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – A suspected puppy mill was discovered by chance while deputies were investigating a domestic violence case in Stanislaus County. The discovery was made on Thursday in south Modesto. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, deputies served a search warrant at a 500 block of Roselawn Avenue property in connection to a reported domestic violence call. Deputies say a victim reported that she had been abused and tortured by the suspect. While the woman got away from the suspect late last month, deputies didn’t move on him until Thursday over concerns he was possibly armed. On Thursday, after suspect Nicholas Dean Baugh was arrested at his mother’s home in east Modesto, deputies showed up at his south Modesto property. There, deputies say they discovered about 150 French bulldogs, Dobermans and other kinds of dogs. At some point, deputies say a fire also broke out at the property. Firefighters put the flames out, but not before one dog died of smoke inhalation. Animal control is now in possession of the dogs. Baugh, 38, is under arrest on numerous charges related to domestic violence – as well as 146 counts of animal cruelty.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Haddish
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Driver Sought in Hit-and-Run Crash That Injured Child in Modesto

A hit-and-run accident in Modesto left a child injured on May 6, 2022. The California Highway Patrol has made a recent announcement regarding the suspect driver and released additional details about the incident. Details on the Hit-and-Run Crash in Modesto That Left a Child Injured. CHP traffic officers reported that...
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Man who allegedly impersonated San Joaquin County Sheriff’s captain was married to employee

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man who allegedly posed as a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office captain was arrested Wednesday, according to the agency.  During an investigation, the sheriff’s office said Merle Neufield is married to a current employee of the agency and had been using that person’s department-issued access card for several […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
davisvanguard.org

Man Claims Just Sitting in Car, Set for Burglary Trial

WOODLAND, CA – In Yolo County Superior Court this week, Judge David Reed presided over the preliminary hearing of Dale Prater, charged with felony burglary in the second degree and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, with a prior conviction enhancement. Prater was allegedly just sitting in a car. But officer testimony...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Stockton Unified
CBS Sacramento

Man Killed In Fight At Roseville Project Roomkey Site Identified As Anthony Simon, 67

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The name of the man killed in a fight at a temporary housing site for the homeless in Roseville has now been released. According to the Placer County Coroner’s Office, 67-year-old Anthony Simon was the victim in Monday’s incident at a Project Roomkey site along the 100 block of North Sunrise Avenue. Investigators say a fight happened at the scene, but exactly what led up to it is unclear. Andrew Aguiar, a 21-year-old Sacramento resident, was arrested hours after the incident. He’s facing charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon. Shirley J. Horton, a 19-year-old Sacramento resident, was also arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to murder. The former Hampton Inn was transformed into a Project Roomkey facility during the COVID-19 pandemic. The federally-funded initiative supports unhoused people facing coronavirus-related risks.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Shirley Horton, Andrew Aguiar In Custody After Fight Turns Deadly At Roseville Homeless Site

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Two people have now been arrested in connection to a fight at a temporary housing site for the homeless that resulted in Roseville’s first homicide of the year, authorities announced Tuesday. Andrew Aguiar, 21, of Sacramento, was arrested hours after the incident and was booked into the South Placer Jail on charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon, the Roseville Police Department said. Additionally, Sacramento resident Shirley J. Horton, 19, has now been taken into custody on accusations of being an accessory to the murder. See mugshots of both suspects below. Shirley J. HortonShirley J. Horton, 19 (credit:...
ROSEVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

16-Year-Old Amador High School Student Dies After Hit-And-Run In Sutter Creek

SUTTER CREEK (CBS13) – Authorities say the 16-year-old boy who was left in grave condition after a hit-and-run in the Amador County community of Sutter Creek Tuesday evening has died. The Sutter Creek Police Department says, a little after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Highway 49 and Valley View Way for a reported collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Officers believe the teen and another person were trying to cross the road when the 16-year-old was struck. Police say the teen was rushed to a hospital in Sacramento; his condition was reported as “grave.” Wednesday evening, police announced that the died had died from his injuries. The name of the teen has not been released, but police say he was a student at Amador High School. Matthew Galea, a 40-year-old Shingle Springs resident, has since been identified as the alleged driver in the incident. He was arrested in El Dorado County with the help of California Highway Patrol and the local sheriff’s office. The incident is still under investigation.  
SUTTER CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland homicide victim’s body found 18 years later

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police found a dead body near the Port of Oakland on May 5, KRON4 reported earlier this month. That body was determined to be a homicide victim. The body found in the area of the 700 block of Maritime Street was identified as Cynthia “Linda” Alonzo, the Alameda County District Attorney […]
OAKLAND, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Hooch heist in El Dorado Hills nets $251K bail for 48-year-old man

A man was arrested outside the Safeway grocery store on Francisco Drive in El Dorado Hills last week, after reportedly being in possession of more than $1,200-worth of stolen alcoholic beverages. Alcoholic Beverage Control agents were reportedly on location at the store, investigating reports of minors shoplifting alcoholic beverages from...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
69K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy