ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Veterans welcome Northern Ireland immunity legislation but victim's family slam attempt to 'whitewash' the Troubles

By Katie Feehan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Veterans have welcomed new legislation which would grant immunity to those who fought in Northern Ireland during the Troubles while campaigners have slammed it as a 'whitewash'.

The Government has announced plans to put in place a 'investigations and information recovery process' to provide answers for families, deliver on commitments made in its 2019 manifesto to those who served in Northern Ireland.

The legislation will see immunity granted to those who served during the Troubles if they cooperate with the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR).

The new body aims to help individuals and family members to seek and receive information about Troubles-related deaths and serious injuries.

It is also designed to produce an historical record of what is known in relation to every death that occurred during the Troubles.

The proposals, introduced as a bill in the Commons by Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis, leave open the route of prosecution if individuals are not deemed to have earned their immunity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SewG4_0fhIEJwQ00
Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis described the Troubles as 'a very difficult area' as he introduced legislation today that will grant immunity to those who served in Northern Ireland

Veterans have welcomed the legislation - formally known as the North Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill - which had its first reading in the Commons today.

Johnny Mercer, Conservative MP and veterans champion, shared the news, tweeting: 'Brandon deserves huge credit on this.

'Seldom have I given a fellow minister such a hard time. But he was big enough to reach out in January and we've worked on it since.. it's good legislation.'

Mr Mercer, who has long campaigned against the prosecution of Northern Ireland veterans, referenced the case of Dennis Hutchings who died from Covid while on trial in Belfast over a shooting in 1974 last year.

Northern Ireland Veterans Movement spokesman Paul Young told the News Letter: 'It is not what everybody wants but it is as close as we are going to get.

'It sounds like it does what we have been campaigning for for the last number of years, and that is to stop the prosecutions – to take them away from Northern Ireland.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xzplB_0fhIEJwQ00
Veteran and Tory MP Johnny Mercer (pictured) who has long campaigned for the end of proseuctions against Northern Ireland veterans described the bill as 'good legislation'

In a statement, Danny Kinahan, Northern Ireland's Veterans Minister, described the legislation as 'a step in the right direction'.

He added: 'I acknowledge the great pain and trauma of losing loved ones, living with life changing injuries and indeed living in a constant fear for your life, for which some affected may never be able to reconcile.

'Through this legislation we must look at how we can best support families to obtain the answers to the questions they are longing for, in the hope that some degree of understanding might one day be achieved.'

However campaigners and victims' families have described the plans as 'whitewashing' while Sinn Fein has accused the Government of attempting to cover up Britain's actions in the conflict.

Raymond McCord, whose son was killed by loyalists, described government proposals for dealing with the past as 'disgusting'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=199Uyy_0fhIEJwQ00
Raymond McCord (pictured outside Belfast High Court in 2016), whose son was killed by loyalists, described government proposals for dealing with the past as 'disgusting'

It is understood victims' campaigners are considering mounting a legal challenge to the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill.

Mr McCord said the 'clear message to victims was to f off'.

'It's disgusting ... Brandon Lewis says it'll bring reconciliation, I don't want to be reconciled with the murderers of my son, and neither does anyone in my family,' he saidy.

'Throwing litter in the street will be a bigger crime than mass murder ... this whitewash of all these murders, to turn around and say it'll bring reconciliation ... I'm from the unionist community, I don't need this to reconcile me with someone from the nationalist community because they are my friends.

'They were never my enemy.

'The proposals are unworkable and they (government) know it, and I will do everything in my power to stop these going through Parliament.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UbSyv_0fhIEJwQ00
Raymond McCord Junior, 22, who was found beaten to death by the UVF on November 9, 1997

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis described a 'very difficult area', adding: 'It can be very painful for people.'

However he insisted the current system 'isn't working for people', and that it should not take 50 years for people to get information about the death of their loved one.

Mr Lewis told the BBC the legislation would 'give people a reason to come forward and a motivation to come forward that at the moment simply doesn't exist'.

He said immunity would be judged by the independent body based on how people have engaged.

'That would be a matter for the independent body which will also have a judge involved in that process,' he said.

Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O'Neill slammed the legislation, saying it 'appears to be to cover up and close down any investigation into British state policy in Northern Ireland over the last 50 years'.

'In effect, they're like pouring concrete over Britain's role in the conflict,' she told the BBC.

'There should not be an amnesty for anybody, this is absolutely all about the British government trying to cover up their role in the conflict and for the record Sinn Fein has always cautioned against any proposals for a statute of limitations, and we have made that clear in all of the consultations that have happened to date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GTrXd_0fhIEJwQ00
Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O'Neill slammed the bill, saying it 'appears to be to cover up and close down any investigation into British state policy in Northern Ireland over 50 years'

'But what this proposal, and it is a British government proposal, the focus is on bringing forward an amnesty that supports a policy intent by them to cover up and to prioritise the wants of British military above the needs of victims, and we have many families that are sitting this morning that are really concerned, and they're devastated because this is so far reaching.

'It's not just about investigations, it's about preventing live or pending legal processes, no access to legacy inquests, judicial review, civil cases, it's about shutting down everything, and how is that building for a better future.

'That is not the way to deal with the past and create a better future.

'The impact of conflict is intergenerational and I see that every day and this really saddens me on the part of all those people who have been hurt and injured in the conflict.'

Amnesty International has called the Bill a 'disturbing interference in the justice system'.

Grainne Teggart, campaigns manager, said the Bill 'dismisses victims' clear objections to the Government closing down paths to justice'.

'Now is the time for the UK Parliament to decide if it will allow the Government to cast aside the rule of law and sacrifice victims' rights to protect perpetrators,' she said.

'That would send a very troubling message to victims here as well as to human rights abusers all over the world.'

Michael O'Hare, brother of Majella O'Hare, a 12-year-old girl shot dead by a soldier in 1976, is among those seeking an independent investigation into a loved one's killing.

'We do not want this. The Bill gives no consideration for the rights and needs of victims. It tells us the lives of our loved ones did not matter.

'I need all those in power to stand with me and other victims and reject this bill - deliver us the truth and justice we have fought so long and hard for,' he said.

'The passage of time has not diminished the devastation of losing my sister Majella to bullets from a soldier's machine gun. This legislation is shameful, we will oppose it every step of the way.'

More than 3,500 people were killed during the Troubles, including over 1,000 members of the security forces.

Most of the deaths are attributed to republican paramilitaries while 30 per cent are blamed on loyalist paramilitaries, and 10 per cent attributed to the security forces.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Priti Patel urges MPs to reject 'mob rule' and back her crackdown that will see police given more powers to counter Britain's anti-social protestors who wreak havoc on everyday life

Priti Patel will tomorrow tell MPs to reject ‘mob rule’ and back new measures to curb anti-social protesters who wreak havoc on people’s daily lives. The Home Secretary will urge the Commons to back a new Public Order Bill that gives police powers to counter disruptive protest tactics. The measures come in the wake of the Insulate Britain protests that brought motorways to a standstill and the Just Stop Oil campaigns that disrupted fuel supplies.
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

Back off or face tougher punishment: Ministers shoot a warning to militant rail unions threatening to bring Britain to its knees as it's revealed ringleaders could be liable for damages

Militant rail unions threatening a summer of walkouts were warned today: Back off or face tough new laws to curb strikes. Ministers urged union bosses to ‘be reasonable’ and spare the nation from rail strike chaos. But they insisted that if the unions went ahead, the Government would...
GRANT SHAPPS
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raymond Mccord
Person
Brandon Lewis
Person
Johnny Mercer
epicstream.com

Amber Heard Shock: Johnny Depp's Ex Reportedly Could End Up In Jail If Convicted Of Perjury After Admitting She Hasn't Donated Divorce Money, Lied At UK High Court

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's legal battle continues years after their divorce. Legal experts believed she might face a perjury probe, but if charged and convicted, she could end up behind bars. Amber Heard Allegedly Committed Perjury After Lying In U.K. Court. The Aquaman star took the stand Monday, and...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Zelensky mocks Putin for trying to discover a 'wunderwaffe' like the Nazis after Russia claimed it had developed laser weapon

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has mocked Russia for 'trying to find its wunderwaffe' following reports Putin's military had successfully tested drone-busting laser weapons. The term 'wunderwaffe' translates as 'wonder weapon', and was a key part of Hitler's propaganda campaign to preserve public confidence as Allied forces and Soviet Union slowly...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Ireland#Sinn Fein#Icrir#Commons#State
Daily Mail

‘This is how she repays me for giving her a home!’ Anger of the jilted mother whose partner ran off with the Ukrainian refugee they let live with them

A jilted mother-of-three whose partner ran off with a Ukrainian refugee has shared her anger after she let the woman into her home. Lorna Garnett says she was left heartbroken after her partner of ten years decided to leave her for Sofiia Karkadym just ten days after she moved into their hours after fleeing war-torn Ukraine.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
BBC
Daily Mail

High ranking Russian politician, 31, is caught trying to illegally cross into the US at Mexico border after criticizing Putin's disastrous invasion of Ukraine

A Russian politician who vehemently opposed his country's invasion of Ukraine, was recently detained at the United States-Mexico border for 'trying to illegally enter the US.'. Viktor Kamenshchikov, 31, was a Communist Party member who served as a deputy at the Vladivostok Duma parliament in the eastern Russia region of Primorsky, until February this year.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Mink covered in gaping wounds lie in filthy cages in shocking footage from Bulgaria's last remaining mink fur farm where 100,000 animals are killed every year

Shocking footage has emerged from inside Bulgaria's last remaining mink fur farm, where as many as 100,000 of the animals are killed every year. The footage shows mink with gaping wounds trapped in tiny, rusty cages covered in cobwebs. In some cages several mink had been crammed in together, while carcasses of some of animals had been left to rot.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Ministers launch probe into the BBC's 'Islingtonian Left-wing bias' as they review the broadcaster's compliance with 'impartiality requirements'

Ministers have opened up a fresh front with the BBC over accusations of its editorial bias by launching a major review focused on its compliance with ‘impartiality requirements’. A mid-term review being announced later this week is expected to reignite tensions between the Government and the Corporation over...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Ministers declare war on Platinum Jubilee killjoys as they warn Britain's councils they must stop banning bunting and parties and allow revellers to properly celebrate

Ministers have told councils to ditch their 'health and safety' culture to allow partygoers to properly celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee next month. Street parties are being arranged across the country for the four-day bank holiday weekend starting on June 2 to mark Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

362K+
Followers
38K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy