ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Judge Considers Motion To Dismiss Lawsuit Against Biotech Company By Henrietta Lacks’ Family

By Ava-joye Burnett
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O6Zom_0fhIEHAy00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A federal judge on Tuesday heard a motion to dismiss the lawsuit against a biotech company by the family of Henrietta Lacks. The judge’s deliberation could take weeks.

Henrietta Lacks is a Baltimore woman whose cells were taken without her permission decades ago, and they are still being used for medical research today.

“These cells were taken away from her body like she was a lab rat, an experiment and no one even reached out to the family to let them know anything has taken place.

Lacks’ family is represented by nationally-renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Chris Seeger, who filed suit against Thermo Fisher Scientific last October. The lawsuit alleges the company knowingly mass-produced and sold tissue taken from Lacks by Johns Hopkins doctors.

Lacks went to Johns Hopkins in 1951 for cervical cancer treatment. When her cancer cells were biopsied, doctors realized that instead of dying, her cells doubled every 20 to 24 hours.

They were nicknamed the “HeLa cells” and played a critical role in medical advancements. Despite having no permission from Lacks or her family, the cells were taken and are still being used for research in many things including vaccines and cosmetics. The HeLa cells were also used in the development of the polio vaccine, along with treatments for cancer, HIV/AIDS, leukemia and Parkinson’s disease. Lacks died of cancer in 1951.

Attorneys for the family argue that companies have unjustly gotten rich off the cells that were taken without permission and those companies continue to make billions today without compensating the family.

“The theory of unjust enrichment entitles the family to their day in court – that Henrietta lives as long as her cells live,” said Attorney Ben Crump, who also said Lacks would not have been treated that way if she were a white woman.

“What if she had actually been treated like a white woman and they actually got her consent and then her family estate would have permission to say you can’t use this intellectual property, her genetic make-up without getting her permission and then having to compensate us for it,” Crump continued. “Just like the descendants of Henry Ford, the descendants of Bill Gates.”

In court on Tuesday, attorneys for Thermo Fisher Scientific argued that no law prohibits them from replicating the cells and that the family may no longer be able to go through with the lawsuit because too much time has passed.

The judge said she will take some time to review the case. Outside the courthouse, attorneys for Thermo Fisher Scientific say they had no comment.

Attorneys for the Lacks family said this is just the start.

“Do you have any reason to believe that other pharmaceutical companies are watching what’s happening here as well?” asked WJZ’s Ava-joye Burnett.

“They’re in the audience, their defense lawyers watching, ” answered Seeger.

Seeger also hinted that more companies could be sued.

“They’ve been stealing money from this family for 60 years,” said Seeger.

Comments / 4

E. CRISPELL
4d ago

how about instead of pulling a negative from this situation she has helped millions of people to get better and there should be no suing anybody for any of this back in 1951 there was no laws against that just be happy that they're helping people instead of trying to sue the company that helped them it's not stealing it's helping the greater good and the family should not be compensated about it and also had nothing to do with being white or being black so stop at the racism card!

Reply
2
Related
WTOP

Md. attorney general charges Frederick furniture sellers for failure to deliver orders

Several Frederick, Maryland, furniture companies have been charged with failing to deliver orders as promised, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh’s office said Thursday. The Consumer Protection Division has filed charges against Christopher Engel, Karol Engel, Matthew Dihel, MOCHA Furniture, Urbana Custom Décor and Farmstead Custom Furniture for allegedly collecting deposits from customers to build custom furniture, and then failing to either provide the goods or refund the money, according to a news release.
FREDERICK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Dr. Fauci Urges UMD Baltimore Graduates To ‘Live A Life Of Service’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The future is bright for hundreds of students at the University of Maryland Baltimore who graduated on Thursday. After two years of online celebrations, the graduations at the University of Maryland Baltimore graduations have returned to in-person ceremonies. At the height of the pandemic, some of these students stepped up and volunteered at vaccination clinics. Their graduation speaker, one of the leading voice in the fight against COVID-19, Dr. Anthony Fauci told graduates to never stop learning. Dr. Fauci told graduates to live a life of service and integrity and to expect the unexpected. “You are at a period in your lives...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Business
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Wbaltv.com

Documents reveal correspondence between Mosby attorneys, prosecutors

Newly unsealed documents in the federal case of Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby detail some of the correspondence between prosecutors and Mosby's attorneys. Mosby is charged with perjury and making a false statement on a loan application. Media outlets filed a request to have some of the documents unsealed,...
BALTIMORE, MD
southbmore.com

Two New Developers Taking Over Port Covington Project, Weller Development to Exit

Last week, Sagamore Ventures and the Urban Investment Group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management announced the addition of development firms MAG Partners and MacFarlane Partners to the Port Covington project. Weller Development, the current development partner on the Port Covington Development Team, will exit the project at the completion of the 1.1 million sq. ft. Chapter 1B phase in Fall 2023.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Maryland man sentenced for unemployment insurance, COVID benefit fraud

A Maryland man has been sentenced to nearly eight years in federal prison for COVID-19, unemployment, insurance and aggravated identity theft schemes. Forty-year-old Idowu Raji, of Baltimore County, pleaded guilty earlier this year on charges of committing access device fraud and aggravated identity theft for conspiring to obtain more than $900,000 in unemployment insurance and other COVID-19 related benefits.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Henry Ford
Person
Henrietta Lacks
Person
Ben Crump
foxbaltimore.com

Samsung awards Baltimore school $50,000 for addressing community food disparities

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Maryland school won $50,000 for an idea to improve food access in their community. Last week, students from the Green Street Academy traveled to New York City where they presented their project for the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, a program that encourages students to solve real-world issues in their communities using STEM.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Dartigue To Serve As Maryland’s Next Public Defender

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s top public defender has been appointed to serve as Maryland’s next public defender. Natasha Dartigue, the acting district public defender for Baltimore, will serve a six-year term beginning July 1, the Office of the Public Defender’s board of trustees announced Thursday. Dartigue has been with the agency charged with representing defendants who can’t afford private attorneys since 1996, officials said. She will replace Public Defender Paul DeWolfe, who is retiring after more than 12 year in the role. Dartigue said her top priority will be securing funding to hire more attorneys and pay for wage increases for underpaid aides, The Daily Record reported. “We have support staff workers who would qualify for our services,” Dartigue said. “We need to do better.” She said funding is also needed to upgrade the agency’s computer technology. The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Dartigue, 53, said she is “extremely proud” to be the first Black person to lead the public defender’s office. “Representation matters,” she said. “It matters that someone who looks like me can really affect great change throughout the state.”
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotech Company#Cancer Research#Henrietta Lacks Family#Wjz#Thermo Fisher Scientific
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott Allocates Another $11M Of ARPA Funds To Address Food Insecurity

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City will use another $11 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to assist the Department of Planning’s efforts to combat food insecurity, Mayor Brandon Scott said. The money will go toward several initiatives from the agency’s Food Policy & Planning Division, which distributes boxes of produce and supports incentives for more nutritious options at farmers’ markets, a MedStar Health initiative to provide outgoing patients with fresh produce, and a training program for urban farms in the city’s “Black Butterfly.” In the fall, Scott announced a $16 million allocation to the Baltimore City Health Department to continue...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Public Schools May Require Mandatory Masks If COVID Cases Rise

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — During Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting in Anne Arundel County, Superintendent George Arlotto brought forth a recommendation supported by him and the County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman.    The recommendation states that if any school has a COVID rate of 5% or higher, then students and staff will be asked to wear a mask and test at home.  COVID-19 rates rising. Anne Arundel County Public Schools saw 11 outbreaks at schools in the past week in a county where cases have tripled in the past month. This recommendation is designed to keep more children in schools.    In a statement, the...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
CBS Baltimore

Rabid Fox Found In Severna Park, Health Department Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A rabid Red Fox has been found near a residential community in Severna Park, and officials are looking for any residents who may have come into contact with the animal, the Anne Arundel County Health Department said. The fox was found on May 18 near the Chatham Hills Community and tested positive for rabies, the agency said. Anyone who may have come into contact with the fox near the intersection of Blackshire Road and Manning Court is asked to contact the health department by calling 410-222-7254 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 443-481-3140 after business hours. Infected animals can spread rabies with a bite or a scratch, or through their saliva if it gets into another animal’s eyes, nose, mouth or open cut. Rabies is potentially fatal but can be treated with injections.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
blackchronicle.com

Family Says Kneeling by Cops on Mr. McCoy Is Fatal

A federal lawsuit has been filed against the city, the police chief and three officers involved in the 2020 death of Dawawn McCoy, 35, who died six days after officers Tasered, pepper sprayed and knelt on his back while attempting to remove him from a hotel room. Officers Kelly Cassidy,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
57K+
Followers
25K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy