ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

I-Team: Las Vegas prosecutor says retrying ‘Black Widow’ for husband’s murder unlikely

By David Charns
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CUmse_0fhIEEWn00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County District Attorney said he would likely not seek a new trial for Margaret Rudin, dubbed the “Black Widow,” if the state decided to appeal a federal judge’s ruling overturning her murder conviction.

Rudin, now 78, served a 20-year sentence, before her release on parole in 2020. The judge’s order overturns Rudin’s conviction and releases her of any parole obligations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NPDOT_0fhIEEWn00
FILE – In this Feb. 22, 2001 file photo, Margaret Rudin, left, with her attorney Michael Amador, attends a hearing in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas. On Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, Rudin was released from prison, more than 25 years after her millionaire husband’s burned body was found outside Las Vegas and 20 years after a tip generated by a “most wanted” TV show led to her arrest while living in Massachusetts with a retired firefighter she met in Mexico. (AP Photo/Las Vegas Sun, Aaron Mayes, File)

Rudin was convicted for her husband’s murder in 2001. Police had suspected Ron Rudin was shot in the head in 1994 at their Las Vegas home. His remains were discovered dumped in the desert near Lake Mohave.

District Attorney Steve Wolfson said Tuesday that due to Rudin serving 20 years in prison and her age, it would not make sense to him at this point to have a second trial should the Nevada Attorney General’s Office appeal the ruling.

Judge vacates murder conviction for Margaret Rudin, known as Las Vegas’ ‘Black Widow’

“It does not make any sense to retry a 78-year-old woman who was convicted of murder 20 years ago and served 20 years in prison and who has been paroled, so it doesn’t make any sense to retry it,” Wolfson said.

Wolfson said while the federal judge found issues with Rudin’s representation during trial, a jury still found her guilty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pus45_0fhIEEWn00
Margaret Rudin is released from prison on Jan. 10, 2020. (KLAS)

The judge’s ruling noted Rudin’s representation at the time was “objectively unreasonable.”

A spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney General said prosecutors were “evaluating the decision and considering any pertinent next steps.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
County
Clark County, NV
State
Massachusetts State
Clark County, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

15-year-old teen succumbs to his injuries after a crash in Las Vegas; Destiny Jimenez arrested (Las Vegas, NV)

Authorities confirmed that a 15-year-old teen died of injuries he suffered after being run over while riding a skateboard on May 13 in Las Vegas. The fatal incident took place on Forsythe Drive, near Sloan Lane and Sahara Avenue, at about 9 p.m. Friday. According to the investigation reports, the Las Vegas teenager was holding onto the side of a 2018 Jeep Wrangler that was going west on Forsythe Drive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Retry#Black Widow#Violent Crime#Ap Photo#General S Office
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada OSHA investigating forklift death

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating after a forklift driver died. The incident happened at a warehouse near Craig and N. Lamb Thursday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said it appeared the machine was accidentally flipped. On Friday, OSHA investigators were on site...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Desert Hot Springs man arrested in connection with Las Vegas casino manager’s death

A Desert Hot Springs man has been arrested in connection with the death of a Las Vegas casino manager who was trying to stop a purse snatching. The man, identified as a 28-year-old, was arrested last Monday in Desert Hot Springs by a Los Angeles police fugitive apprehension team, Las Vegas police Officer Larry Hadfield The post Desert Hot Springs man arrested in connection with Las Vegas casino manager’s death appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
Fox5 KVVU

2 women shot, injured in west valley home early Saturday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A shooting at a home in the west valley left two women with leg injuries, Las Vegas Metro Police said. The suspect was not on scene when officers arrived, police said. Law enforcement responded to the home on the 10000 block of Via Roma Place...
PUBLIC SAFETY
8 News Now

8 News Now

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy