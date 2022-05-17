I-Team: Las Vegas prosecutor says retrying ‘Black Widow’ for husband’s murder unlikely

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County District Attorney said he would likely not seek a new trial for Margaret Rudin, dubbed the “Black Widow,” if the state decided to appeal a federal judge’s ruling overturning her murder conviction.

Rudin, now 78, served a 20-year sentence, before her release on parole in 2020. The judge’s order overturns Rudin’s conviction and releases her of any parole obligations.

Rudin was convicted for her husband’s murder in 2001. Police had suspected Ron Rudin was shot in the head in 1994 at their Las Vegas home. His remains were discovered dumped in the desert near Lake Mohave.

District Attorney Steve Wolfson said Tuesday that due to Rudin serving 20 years in prison and her age, it would not make sense to him at this point to have a second trial should the Nevada Attorney General’s Office appeal the ruling.

“It does not make any sense to retry a 78-year-old woman who was convicted of murder 20 years ago and served 20 years in prison and who has been paroled, so it doesn’t make any sense to retry it,” Wolfson said.

Wolfson said while the federal judge found issues with Rudin’s representation during trial, a jury still found her guilty.

The judge’s ruling noted Rudin’s representation at the time was “objectively unreasonable.”

A spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney General said prosecutors were “evaluating the decision and considering any pertinent next steps.”

