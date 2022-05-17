ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Man allegedly took inappropriate videos, photos of women at North Texas grocery stores, police say

By Khadeeja Umana
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kDRQa_0fhIE6YE00

Dallas police are searching for a man who allegedly took inappropriate videos or photos of women at grocery stores.

Police said the incidents happened on two separate occasions, on April 21 at 9301 Forest Lane and on May 8 at 2417 North Haskell Avenue. Police also said the man possibly drives a silver or gray 4-door sedan.

"Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity is encouraged to contact Detective Carlos Cardenas, #8632 at 214-671-3683 or carlos.cardenas@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case numbers 070019-2022 and 081931-2022.

Comments / 23

R L
4d ago

did they confirm this from his phone? Or.... Are the women assuming evey guy want a pic of them in our phone when most guys like me are watching tic toks, playing video games, watching YouTube, play Pokimon GO, etc... wtf. have proof before putting ppl live in news or on some social media plataform.. I love women but they need to get off their high horses sometimes.

Reply(1)
8
Wordchemist
4d ago

Lol was he doing it naked??? Was he using sepia? He probably forgot to take the lens cap off🤣

Reply
8
Destiny
4d ago

lmao this got to be the worst planet in the solar system 😂 🤣 😭 😅

Reply
8
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Officer Fired; Video Shows Handcuffed Man Thrown to Ground

The Tarrant County District Attorney’s office will review the firing of a Fort Worth police officer to determine if possible criminal charges will be filed. Mitchell Miller was fired Thursday after the officer was caught on camera throwing a handcuffed suspect to the ground and knocking him unconscious. FWPD...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Missing Dallas 15-year-old has been found, police say

DALLAS — A 15-year-old Dallas girl who had been missing since April 27 has been found, police said Saturday. Dallas police said Gabrielle McDonald went missing on April 27, and she was later labeled as "critical missing" on May 12. McDonald's mother, Brendetta McDonald, had been placing fliers in areas across Dallas and posting her daughter’s photo on a variety of social media sites.
DALLAS, TX
Daily Fort Worth

The Arlington car lot owner, who was shot on Monday while trying to reclaim a dealer loaner car, has died on Thursday, the suspect arrested and charged

Arlington, TX – The 31-year-old Brian Espy was arrested on Wednesday in Grand Prairie for shooting an Arlington car lot owner on Monday and charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated robbery. However, these charges are expected to be upgraded after the victim was taken off life support and pronounced dead on Thursday.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silver, TX
City
Haskell, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Daily Fort Worth

One killed, while another victim shot and injured in Fort Worth shooting Thursday night, police

Fort Worth, TX – One person was shot to death, while another suffered gunshot injuries in the Thursday night shooting in Fort Worth, local authorities confirmed. According to the incident report, the shooting took place on the Fort Worth’s east side in the parking lot of an apartment complex located near Interstate 30 and East Loop 820 around 10 p.m.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Police#North Texas#Grocery Shopping#Violent Crime
fox4news.com

1 killed outside Fort Worth apartment complex

FORT WORTH, Texas - One person was killed, and another hurt in a shooting in Fort Worth Thursday night. Police said there was a fight around 10 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Interstate 30 and East Loop 820, which is on the city’s east side.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

40-year-old woman found dead in vacant lot, Dallas police say

DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating following the death of a 40-year-old woman who was found in a vacant lot Wednesday morning, officials said. According to the Dallas Police Department (DPD), officers were called to the 5000 block of Mexicana Road after an unidentified woman was found unresponsive in a vacant lot. When Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived and the scene, they pronounced the victim dead from homicidal violence, police said.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
starlocalmedia.com

Plano woman arrested for alleged aggravated robbery against family members

A Plano woman was arrested last week on suspicion of aggravated robbery against her family. According to an incident report filed by the Plano Police Department, police arrested 32-year-old Lea Ann Oliver of Plano three days after she allegedly broke into her family's house on May 9. The report indicates...
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Driver dies after crashing into light pole in Dallas

DALLAS - A driver was killed early Saturday morning after crashing into a light pole in the White Rock-area of Dallas. The wreck happened at about 2:30 a.m., near the intersection of Ferguson Road and Lakeland Drive. Responding officers found a vehicle that had crashed into a light pole. The...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Apartment fire in Fort Worth leaves dozens homeless

FORT WORTH, Texas - About two dozen apartments were damaged by a fire in southwest Fort Worth. The fire began around 7 p.m. at a complex near Interstate 20 and Chisholm Trail Parkway. It quickly escalated to three alarms to get more help on the scene. Firefighters had to attack...
FORT WORTH, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco PD: Police dog aided in capture of suspect who fled in stolen car

A teenager fled Waco police in a stolen car and on foot Thursday before Waco officers captured him near Bogey Lane with the help of a police dog, a Waco Police Department spokesperson said. Malik Williams, 17, was booked into McLennan County Jail on Thursday on a charge of evading...
WACO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite police officers respond to rash of burglaries, theft calls since May 10

Mesquite Police Department officers responded to a report of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 2700 block of Franklin Dr., on Monday, May 16. It was one of two aggravated assault with a deadly weapon calls that Mesquite Police Department officers had to respond to from May 10-18, according to community crime map data.
MESQUITE, TX
fox44news.com

Man hospitalized in Waco shooting, weapon sought

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A shooting in Waco sends one man to the hospital. Officers were called to a disturbance near the 2800 Block of Flint Avenue at 6:09 p.m. Thursday. They found one man with a gunshot wound, who was transported to the hospital and is expected to be okay.
WACO, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy