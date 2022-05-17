Man allegedly took inappropriate videos, photos of women at North Texas grocery stores, police say

Dallas police are searching for a man who allegedly took inappropriate videos or photos of women at grocery stores.

Police said the incidents happened on two separate occasions, on April 21 at 9301 Forest Lane and on May 8 at 2417 North Haskell Avenue. Police also said the man possibly drives a silver or gray 4-door sedan.

"Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity is encouraged to contact Detective Carlos Cardenas, #8632 at 214-671-3683 or carlos.cardenas@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case numbers 070019-2022 and 081931-2022.