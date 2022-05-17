ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon Co. Treasurer’s Office temporarily relocated

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Treasurer’s Office will temporarily relocate to the Third Floor of the County Complex, beginning Wednesday.

Due to the rail relocation project, a new Transportation Hub will open in downtown Springfield. The rail project and Hub addition require renovations to the Sangamon County Complex, temporarily displacing the Treasurer’s Office.

The temporary office is located in room 303, formally the County Coroner’s Office.

Residents seeking in-office services should prepare for parking challenges, security screening and an elevator ride to the Third Floor.

The Treasurer’s Office reminds property taxpayers of the Easy-Payment Options. These remote services will reduce wait times and lower traffic in and out of the County Complex at no additional cost or fees to the taxpayer.

  • Free E-check payments at: Tax.Co.Sangamon.IL.US .
  • Mail to: Sangamon County Treasurer, PO Box 19400, Springfield, IL 62794-9400.
  • Drive-thru and lobby payments at any INB location with a stub.

Residents with any questions regarding property tax payment options or other services provided by the Treasurer’s Office may call 217-753-6800. ​

