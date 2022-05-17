ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Why Background Checks Do Not Stymie Mass Shooters

By Jacob Sullum
 2 days ago
A background check did not faze the man charged with murdering 10 people at a Buffalo grocery store on Saturday. The reason for that is straightforward: The shooter passed the background check that was completed when he bought the rifle used in the attack from a federally licensed dealer in Endicott,...

