Despite their rocky relationship, Tristan Thompson has always done his best to defend Khloe Kardashian in the media. If someone is slandering her name, you can be sure that the NBA star is going to interject himself into the situation and clap back. With that being said, it should be no surprise that he would get a fan ejected from their seat at a game if they started talking smack about the mother of his child.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO