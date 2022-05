Green Urban Lunch Box helps to provide fresh, healthy food to Utahns in need. One way they do that is to revitalize urban spaces in order to plant food through a program called Back-farms. Gardens are planted in the yards of seniors at no cost, they just provide the space and the water. Volunteer apprentices help them build, cultivate and maintain the organic gardens.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO