Richmond police reported this afternoon that they have received reports of a mountain lion sighting in the Point Richmond neighborhood. “We have notified and are working with our partners at the Department of Fish and Wildlife to respond to this situation,” police said. “Please be aware of your surroundings and consider bringing any pets indoors. If you see the mountain lion, please retreat to a safe location immediately and, in the event of an emergency, call 911.”

RICHMOND, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO