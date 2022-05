KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to mostly clear skies this morning, and more storms are ahead for parts of the weekend. It’s a warm and muggy start to Saturday with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70. That’s the start of our warm afternoon once again. Temperatures will stay in the upper to mid 80s as we go into the afternoon. There’s an isolated chance at about 20% coverage for a storm to fire up here this afternoon. If you are headed to the Bloomin’ BBQ Music and Food Festival in Sevierville just take an umbrella just in case, but I think we stay dry for most of the event.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO