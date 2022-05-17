ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford to Lead ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Series ‘1932’

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago
The “ Yellowstone ” horizon just keeps expanding as series creator Taylor Sheridan ’s working-titled “1932” sets its cast.

Oscar-winner Helen Mirren and Academy Award nominee Harrison Ford will star in the highly anticipated installment, following Sam Elliott’s turn in “ 1883 .” The Paramount+ series will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore how early-20th-century plights — pandemics, historic droughts, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression — affect the Western clan.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions, the next installment will debut on the service in December.s

Academy Award winner and series creator Sheridan received a Writers Guild of America Award nomination for his work on the “1883” pilot episode. The “Yellowstone” origin story spinoff made history as the most-watched title ever on Paramount+ globally.

On Paramount Network, “Yellowstone” also had a record-breaking Season 4 run attracting an average of 11 million total viewers, and garnered its first-ever Screen Actors Guild Awards and Producers Guild Awards nominations.

Creator and producer Sheridan additionally helms a slew of other Paramount Network and Paramount+ series, including “Mayor of Kingstown,” “Lioness,” “Tulsa King,” and “Land Man.” The “Yellowstone” franchise further extends with the spinoff “1883: The Bass Reeves Story,” the story of the Lone Ranger.

“1932” is executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson.

The series marks a return to TV for both lead stars Mirren and Ford. Mirren previously led the Emmy-nominated show “Catherine the Great” in 2019 and Ford is set to star in AppleTV+ comedy “ Shrinking .” In that series, Harrison will portray a “blue-collar” therapist who is blunt with his approach to psychotherapy.

Per an official series description, Ford’s character Phil is a pioneer in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and has built a successful practice over the years that he shares with his two young proteges. Phil (Ford) has also been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, which forces him to adapt to new dynamics within his tenuous friendships. The 10-episode series is written by Jason Segel , who also executive-produces alongside Emmy Award-winning “Ted Lasso” co-creator Bill Lawrence and Emmy Award-winning “Ted Lasso” star, writer, and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein. “Shrinking” follows grieving therapist Jimmy (Segel), who starts telling his clients what he really thinks about them.

