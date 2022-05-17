Apply by May 27 to Supreme Court Summer ‘Moot Court’ Program

High school students will get the opportunity to argue a case before the Michigan Supreme Court this summer through a program presented by the MSC Learning Center.

The program, called “Exploring Careers in the Law” begins in July and will return to an in-person format at the Michigan Hall of Justice in Lansing after being held virtually for the past two years. Applications will be accepted until May 27.

“We are so pleased to be back in person for this wonderful program because the students really get so much out of the personal exchanges with their peers, the mentor attorneys, and the expert presenters,” said Justice Richard H. Bernstein, MSC liaison to the Learning Center. “Helping these future lawyers develop essential professional skills, get a feel for the practice of law, and learn about the judiciary is why this program is so worthwhile.”

Culminating with oral arguments in the 6th Floor MSC courtroom, students will participate in a “moot court” working side-by-side with attorneys and other legal professionals to prepare, argue and decide whether the 1st Amendment applies to students using social media while off-campus. Members of the judiciary will be in hand as program presenters.

“The goal,” Rachael L. Drenovsky, MSC Learning Center coordinator says “is to have participants learn about the legal system, and sharpen the skills a good lawyer needs: reasoning, writing, and oral presentation.”

“Exploring Careers in the Law” is open to students entering grades 10 through 12 in fall 2022, as well as 2022 graduates. The application deadline is May 27, and registration is limited to 22 participants selected on a first-come, first-served basis. The registration fee is a $75 donation to the Michigan Supreme Court Historical Society Learning Center Fund. Contact Rachael Drenovsky at 517-373-5027 or drenovskyr@courts.mi.gov.