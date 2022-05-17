ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Authorities identify victim of fatal car vs. bike hit-and-run in San Luis Obispo County

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol has identified the victim of a fatal car versus bicyclist accident in San Luis Obispo County on May 12.

Joshua Thomas Edward Mcfarland, 19 of Nipomo, was killed after a driver in a black Jeep SUV collided with the rear of his bike going southbound on Los Berros Road on May 12.

The driver fled the scene but then later called the CHP to report the "possible collision," according to the CHP.

Mcfarland was found dead by San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies on the righthand shoulder of the road.

The driver was later contacted by the CHP and arrested at his residence.

If anyone was in the area of Los Berros Road near El Campo Road on May 12 th , at approximately 11:20 p.m., and observed a bicyclist or a black Jeep SUV please call the CHP SLO office at 805-594-8700.  Any additional information will be of assistance.

