Spiderhead 2022: When is the release date?

By Jennifer Roback
 4 days ago

CHRIS Hemsworth leads the cast of Netflix's newest film Spiderhead and will show the star in a new light.

Based on George Saunders' 2010 New Yorker short story titled Escape from Spiderhead, Hemsworth and Miles Teller will tell the story of what it's really like behind the doors of a new state-of-the-art penitentiary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UAtZa_0fhIA1HR00
Spiderhead is a new Netflix film Credit: Netflix � 2022

Spiderhead 2022: When is the release date?

On May 17, 2022, Netflix dropped the trailer for the upcoming film and gave fans the first look at Hemsworth, 38, as pharmaceutical scientist Steve Abnesti.

"Beautiful people get away with too much — I say that having benefited myself from time to time," the Marvel actor says in the trailer.

The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski and is scheduled to be released exclusively on Netflix on June 17, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Fx2Q_0fhIA1HR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H2Ein_0fhIA1HR00

Who is in the cast?

The cast of Spiderhead is led by Hemsworth and Teller, who portrays the role of Jeff, an inmate at the prison run by Steve Abnesti.

Other cast members include:

  • Jurnee Smollett as Lizzy
  • Nathan Jones as Rogan
  • Tess Haubrich as Heather
  • Charles Parnell as Knowles
  • BeBe Bettencourt as Emma
  • Angie Milliken as Sarah
  • Joey Vieira as Miguel
  • Daniel Reader as Ryan

Daniel Booko, Jane Larkin, Elke Hinrichsen, Rachel Forsyth, Angelo Montano, Mark Paguio, Sam Delich, and Ashleigh Lawrence are also set to make appearances in the film.

What is Spiderhead about?

Spiderhead is based on Saunders' 2010 story in The New Yorker, Escape from Spiderhead.

In the film, fans will see scientist Steve Abnesti (Hemsworth) experiment on two inmates (Teller and Smollett) who formed a connection while grappling with their pasts.

"He has noble intentions, but there are some darker things lurking underneath the surface with him," Kosinski said of Hemsworth's character during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vfBlP_0fhIA1HR00
Jurnee Smollett portrays Lizzy and Miles Teller portrays Jeff Credit: Netflix � 2022

He then went on to discuss the soundtrack of the film, which includes classics like Thomas Dolby's She Blinded Me With Science and Hall & Oates' You Make My Dreams.

"The idea of the soundtrack came while I was sitting in a dentist chair," Kosinski continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ts9Sj_0fhIA1HR00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZmJ7r_0fhIA1HR00

"I was listening to something like Christopher Cross while getting a tooth drilled. It felt interesting for Abnesti to create this air of relaxation and good times in a facility that's doing something much more nefarious."

The story is a work of fiction and not based on real events.

