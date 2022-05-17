ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

WHO: 2nd COVID booster for most vulnerable offers benefits

 4 days ago

An expert group convened by the World Health Organization says there may be some benefit in giving a second booster dose of coronavirus vaccine to the most vulnerable people amid the continuing global spread of omicron and its subvariants.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the United Nations health agency said there was “a growing body of evidence regarding the value of an additional booster dose” for groups including health workers, people aged over 60 and those with weak immune systems.

The WHO said its expert group had assessed the limited data from seven studies for second booster doses of messenger RNA vaccines , saying there wasn't enough information proving their effectiveness in younger, health y people.

“In those most at risk for severe disease or death ... the additional benefit of an additional booster dose of mRNA vaccine might be warranted,” the WHO said, acknowledging that there could be logistical or other challenges to offering people a second booster dose in some countries. While many rich countries have vaccinated more than 70% of their populations, fewer than 16% of people in poorer countries have been immunized.

Last year, the WHO repeatedly criticized rich countries for offering booster doses and called for a moratorium on the practice, saying boosters were unnecessary for healthy people. The agency reversed its advice late last year amid the spread of the hugely infectious omicron variant, after dozens of countries began offering booster doses.

Some health experts have warned that countries embarking on additional booster campaigns could deplete the world's supply of COVID-19 vaccines before the most vulnerable people in developing countries have been offered a single shot.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended in March that Americans 50 and over be eligible for a second COVID-19 booster shot while the European Medicines Agency has only cleared second booster doses for those 80 and over.

Amid the continuing spread of omicron and its subvariants, the WHO and others have continued to call for accelerated vaccination campaigns.

“What we are seeing is that people who are vaccinated have a much reduced risk of developing severe disease and death,” said WHO's COVID-19 lead Maria Van Kerkhove, warning against the false perception that omicron is mild. “We have solutions for this because we have vaccines," she said.

Comments / 13

Jake Porter
4d ago

idk what everyone thinks but it seems like everyone around me with the shot are getting sick, then they get another shot, now they are more sick. now the booster...idk if people can do math anymore but it seems connected.

Reply(2)
3
Brittney Wilkerson
4d ago

🙄 really that's not what the data from other countries are saying. the more vaccines you have the higher chance of infection. We already know the documents no FDA tried withholding. then they requested to send only 50 or so documents per month. which equaled to 75 years. but they were forced to release documents anyways. so we already know that they have concerns over vaccine induced severe Illeness. other countries are concerned over the amount of people having immune issues, that gets worse after each shot.plus Israel already showed there data from awhile ago, for the 2nd booster. it showed to be ineffective, for the new variance. so I'm not understanding how the United States government is coming to a completely different conclusion, as multiple other countries 🤔

Reply(1)
2
