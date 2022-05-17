New Orleans: Now is the time to head off summer COVID surge

Related
Houston Chronicle
A Louisiana teacher seeks to survive inflation, one plasma donation at a time
SLIDELL, La. - Tuesdays she asked for the needle in her left arm, and one afternoon in late April, Christina Seal, 41, arrived at the clinic after work. The parking lot was almost full, as usual. She had been giving plasma for nearly six months, and she had a routine...
wgno.com
LIST: Face masks available at these New Orleans libraries and fire stations
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, the New Orleans Health Department (NOHD) released a list of locations handing out face masks. Free N95 and surgical masks have been made available for children and adults at several libraries and fire stations in Orleans Parish. According to an NOHD spokesperson, each...
Is a Mask Mandate now in place? New Orleans moves to Medium COVID Risk level
"All we have to do is take advantage of everything that we have and go back to the basics."
What are tourism leaders saying about possible COVID-19 spike in New Orleans
The New Orleans Health Department is recommending masks again---indoors!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ladatanews.com
Mayor Cantrell Issues Statement on Steady Rise of COVID-19 in Orleans Parish
In the wake of a rise in COVID-19 cases in the City of New Orleans, Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued the following statement:. “The City of New Orleans remains vigilant in our response to COVID-19 and is taking the necessary steps to prevent seeing another surge of high infection levels in our city,” said Mayor Cantrell.
fox8live.com
New Orleans urges everyone to wear masks indoors as COVID cases increase
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - COVID cases are rising again in New Orleans and the city is urging everyone to mask indoors and in crowded spaces. Dr. Jennifer Avegno, director of the New Orleans Health Department says the city hopes the new surge in cases does not mirror what happened last summer because of the Delta variant.
WWL-TV
What is the 'Loop Current' and how does it affect hurricanes in the Gulf?
NEW ORLEANS — When you hear talk about possible tropical development in the Caribbean Sea or Gulf of Mexico, you might hear about something called "the Loop Current." But what is that, and how does it affect hurricanes that could impact us?. The Loop Current is an area of...
Inspector General seizes computer from city employee involved in ‘smart cities’ controversy
The New Orleans Office of Inspector General on Wednesday seized the work computer of Christopher Wolff, one of the city employees at the center of the New Orleans City Council’s escalating investigation into alleged self-dealing and contract-rigging in the city’s now-abandoned “smart cities” project. Wolff’s attorney,...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox8live.com
D.A. Williams’ chief administrative officer leaving
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A top officer for the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office is leaving, according to an email obtained by FOX 8. Chief Administrative Officer Tyronne Walker managed D.A. Jason Williams’ campaign for office and headed his transition team. His last day with the D.A.’s office will be June 3.
uptownmessenger.com
Viewpoint: It’s time to put that mask on again
Those readers who know me personally understand that I am very involved in the Greek Festival, which is returning Memorial Day weekend after a two-year hiatus. During a visit to the Greek church earlier this week, the festival’s long-time operations director, who comes in from Texas, said, “I see you are wearing a mask again,” to which I replied: “I never stopped wearing a mask.”
WDSU
Sewerage and Water Board New Orleans hosting job fair
A major employment push is happening in New Orleans. The Sewerage and Water Board is partnering with agencies across the country to fill critical vacancies. Attendees could be hired on the spot. The job fair is going on from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Convention Center at Great...
WDSU
New Orleans seeing increased community spread of COVID-19 cases
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans held a news conference on Tuesday to address the rising coronavirus cases in the area. According to New Orleans Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno, the city is now at a medium risk of community spread, based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrkf.org
COVID vaccine will no longer be required for 2022-23 school year in Louisiana, officials say
The Louisiana Department of Health will no longer require the state’s day care, K-12 and college students to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting in the 2022-23 school year, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced during a WRKF radio program on Wednesday. The governor said the state agency is not adding...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Residents wait years for payments from Sewerage & Water Board
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hundreds of people have sued the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board, blaming the agency for a range of issues including damage to homes and even broken bones. But a FOX 8 investigation finds that just because a judge has ordered the agency to pay up,...
New Orleans Health Dept. encourages residents, business owners to sign up for free bystander training
While locals and tourists alike are happy to be out and about after two years of dealing with COVID-19, the City of New Orleans is seeing an increase of opioid overdoses. So, to help keep people safe this summer, the health department is offering free bystander response training.
fox8live.com
Free masks at N.O. firehouses; DePaul Health Centers offer test-to-treat services
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As COVID cases rapidly increase again the city of New Orleans urges people to take advantage of anti-viral treatments and free masks. At Fire Station 1 on Magazine Street there are lots of new masks in boxes waiting to be doled out to people who show up and ask for a mask. It is one of four fire stations around town giving out the masks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$39 billion state budget quickly passed by state Senate
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A $39 billion state operating budget that seeks teacher pay raises and a down payment on a proposed $2.5 billion bridge across the Mississippi River at Baton Rouge has won state Senate approval.
Seacor Power owners reach confidential settlements with some — but not all — victims’ families
The owners of the Seacor Power have reached confidential settlements with some -- but not all -- of the victim's families, according to a filing in the U.S. Eastern District Court in New Orleans on Tuesday.
fox8live.com
New Orleans considering new provider after 911 outage
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans residents are concerned after 911 calls were rerouted to Jefferson Parish on Sunday afternoon. The city’s 911 director says they are now looking to find out the cause as they search for long-term solutions. “We all want to feel safe to know if...
New Orleans COVID cases are again on the rise
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Health Department has been monitoring COVID-19 cases, as they've seen an uptick in cases over the last several weeks. They are now urging residents to be mindful that the virus is spreading at an increasing rate. While experts say that Omicron, the current...
KATC News
30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.https://katc.com/
Comments / 0