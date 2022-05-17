New Orleans: Now is the time to head off summer COVID surge

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As COVID cases rapidly increase again the city of New Orleans urges people to take advantage of anti-viral treatments and free masks. At Fire Station 1 on Magazine Street there are lots of new masks in boxes waiting to be doled out to people who show up and ask for a mask. It is one of four fire stations around town giving out the masks.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO