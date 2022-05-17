ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

Prairie Ronde Water System issues boil advisory for some customers

 4 days ago
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. – A boil water advisory has been issued for some Opelousas residents.

Prairie Ronde Water System issued the advisory for all residents living on McGuffy Road.

The boil advisory was issued because of a broken water line.

Prairie Ronde lifts boil order

The boil order issued for some customers of the Prairie Ronde water system has been lifted. Customers who live on Frank Road and McGuffy Road have been under a boil order. State officials have tested the water and say it is safe to drink.
DOTD: Atchafalaya River Bridge project could wrap up in August

Rehabilitation work on the Atchafalaya River Bridge in St. Mary Parish could be completed by the end of the summer. On Thursday, DOTD updated on the work being done to the bridge which began in September 2019. Contractors have been blasting, painting and making structural repairs to the bridge since that time. Work was expected to be completed in the summer of 2021.
Bridge closed indefinitely in Franklin

The Willow Street Bridge in Franklin has been closed until further notice. The bridge over the Bayou Teche was closed due to a mechanical failure. The bridge will remain open to marine traffic only. The detour will consists of LA 87, LA 322, and LA 182.
Report of gun at mall cleared; no gun found

Several calls have come in to the KATC newsroom, reporting someone with a gun at Acadiana Mall. We reached out to Lafayette Police, and they say they were called to the mall for a report of a disturbance. They were told there possibly was a fight.
Shotgun homes under makeover renovations in New Iberia

The history between the streets of Anderson, St. Jude, Washing and others goes beyond the surface. "For as long as I can remember, the Mixon family and their homes have been a part of my community", says Councilman Malon Lewis. "They've been having shelter in nice places and decent places for people to live in."
UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled; north Louisiana man found

UPDATE: Mr. McCoy has been found safe. Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office for 84-year-old Boyd McCoy. He was reported missing Monday, May 16, 2022 around 1:00 p.m. from his residence located on Bodark Road in Monterey. McCoy is believed to be traveling in a 2013 red Ford F-150 bearing Louisiana license plate Z417321.
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating 4 fugitives

St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help with locating four fugitives wanted by the St. Landry Sheriff’s Office and the Eunice Police Department. Tristan Layne Higginbotham, 26, is wanted by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office for felony domestic abuse Battery-child endangerment- involving strangulation and interfering with emergency communications. His last known address is 2400 block of St. Landry Avenue in the Opelousas area.
Ville Platte woman booked in connection with stabbing

A Ville Platte woman has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a local man. Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue said Ashley Edwards, 35, has been booked with attempted second-degree murder, theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer and battery on an officer. She remains in jail in lieu of $300,000 bond.
OPD seeks grants to expand department

The Opelousas Police Department (OPD) applied for two grants that will equal $650,000. One grant will go towards adding additional officers to the department. The second grant will go towards technology equipment that will assist officers with responding to different crimes.
