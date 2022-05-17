Prairie Ronde Water System issues boil advisory for some customers

Rehabilitation work on the Atchafalaya River Bridge in St. Mary Parish could be completed by the end of the summer. On Thursday, DOTD updated on the work being done to the bridge which began in September 2019. Contractors have been blasting, painting and making structural repairs to the bridge since that time. Work was expected to be completed in the summer of 2021.

BERWICK, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO