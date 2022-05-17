ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Lawmakers revise bill to legalize recreational marijuana

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island lawmakers unveiled changes Tuesday to a bill to legalize and regulate recreational marijuana, revisions that aim to ensure the legislation passes the state’s General Assembly.

The amended bill was released Tuesday in advance of committee votes scheduled for Wednesday. Both the House and Senate are expected to vote next week.

The bill now provides for the automatic expungement of any prior conviction for possession of cannabis that would be decriminalized by the legislation, without requiring a person to file a request, pay a fee or have a hearing. The expungements would occur by July 1, 2024, with an expedited process offered for anyone who wants to have their record expunged sooner. In the original bill, an expungement had to be requested.

The start date for recreational sales was pushed from Oct. 1 to Dec. 1. The amended bill would eliminate current fees charged to patients and caregivers for registration in the state’s medical marijuana program.

Lawmakers also changed how people would be appointed to the commission that would oversee the industry, to address concerns raised by the governor about separation of powers.

“The amended bill is a collaborative effort to address concerns about protecting medical use, ensuring fair governance and recognizing that we cannot make this transition without taking action to make whole the communities and individuals who have been punished for decades under prohibition,” said Democratic Sen. Joshua Miller, who is leading the legalization effort in the Senate, in a statement.

The bill proposes legalizing the sale and possession of up to 1 ounce of cannabis for adults, ages 21 and older, with no more than 10 ounces for personal use kept at a person’s home. It would also allow residents to grow a small amount at home.

The amended bill keeps the proposed 10% state cannabis excise tax, which would be in addition to the 7% sales tax and 3% local tax for the municipality where the sale takes place. The number of cannabis retailers that would be allowed in Rhode Island remains the same as the original proposal, at 33.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Pressure mounts over Oregon primary ballot fiasco

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — A Democratic state lawmaker in Oregon is calling for an investigation into a ballot-printing fiasco that will delay results from Tuesday’s primary by weeks, with a key U.S. House race hanging in the balance in a state that prides itself on voter access and election transparency.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
The Associated Press

New Mexico delivers inflation relief payments to residents

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is delivering the first in a series of direct payments to the state’s adult residents to offset higher consumers costs amid inflation. Individual taxpayers who get direct deposit rebates are scheduled to receive $250 and couples who file jointly are set to receive $500 as early as Thursday. Checks for another 200,000 taxpayers will arrive in the mail over the next few weeks.
INCOME TAX
The Associated Press

NC jobless rate falls to 3.4%, dropping toward 1990s levels

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s unemployment rate for April fell further below pre-pandemic levels, the state Commerce Department announced Friday, as the number of newly hired workers continued to increase. The seasonally adjusted rate of 3.4% represents a 0.1 percentage point decrease from March. Barring future alterations...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Excise Tax#Legalize#Ap#General Assembly#House#Senate
The Associated Press

Arizona prisoner won’t be executed in gas chamber

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona prisoner is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection in less than three weeks for killing an 8-year-old girl, marking the second condemned man to decline lethal gas since the state refurbished its gas chamber — a method of execution that hasn’t been used in the United States in more than 20 years.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

California church leaders, shooting survivors join in prayer

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — When a gunman began shooting at a Taiwanese American church luncheon, Shoei Su said he froze. The retired appraiser uses a walker and said he and many of the elderly congregants didn’t immediately know what was happening. He said the shooter said nothing before firing on churchgoers who were snapping photos after finishing lunch following last Sunday morning’s prayer service.
LAGUNA WOODS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Associated Press

Deer hunting: Early velvet season for bucks set

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Deer hunters in Mississippi will have a chance to harvest a buck in velvet during the state’s first early archery hunt in September. Russ Walsh, wildlife chief of staff for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, said those dates reach a balance between allowing bucks to reach their maximum antler growth for the year and giving hunters a chance to harvest them before they shed their velvet.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

906K+
Followers
441K+
Post
406M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy