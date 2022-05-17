ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onaway, MI

DNR: Northern Michigan wildfire is now 98 percent contained

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ONAWAY, Mich. (AP) — A wildfire in a heavily forested area of northern Michigan is now 98% contained and all road closures in the area have been lifted, state officials said Tuesday.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said a stretch of the Black River that was previously closed has also reopened. But the agency said it is still working on remaining gaps in the containment line within the fire area, which spans Montmorency and Cheboygan counties.

The DNR said people venturing into the wildfire area “are urged to be cautious.”

“If you are in the area, stay on roads,” said Kerry Heckman, the DNR’s fire public information officer.

Last weekend, the fire prompted the evacuation of 13 people from the Black River Ranch, a hunting and fishing camp near the town of Onaway in the far northern end of Michigan’s lower peninsula.

The fire began May 11 with a lightning strike that smoldered for several days before igniting nearby leaves, grass and brush, the DNR said.

The final estimate of the fire’s size was 2,516 acres, based on input from fire crews on the ground and high-tech tools such as drones used Monday, the DNR said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Deer hunting: Early velvet season for bucks set

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Deer hunters in Mississippi will have a chance to harvest a buck in velvet during the state’s first early archery hunt in September. Russ Walsh, wildlife chief of staff for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, said those dates reach a balance between allowing bucks to reach their maximum antler growth for the year and giving hunters a chance to harvest them before they shed their velvet.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Cheboygan, MI
Government
City
Onaway, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Black River, MI
City
Cheboygan, MI
The Associated Press

Arizona prisoner won’t be executed in gas chamber

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona prisoner is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection in less than three weeks for killing an 8-year-old girl, marking the second condemned man to decline lethal gas since the state refurbished its gas chamber — a method of execution that hasn’t been used in the United States in more than 20 years.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Pressure mounts over Oregon primary ballot fiasco

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — A Democratic state lawmaker in Oregon is calling for an investigation into a ballot-printing fiasco that will delay results from Tuesday’s primary by weeks, with a key U.S. House race hanging in the balance in a state that prides itself on voter access and election transparency.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Michigan#Wildfire#Dnr#Containment#Ap
The Associated Press

NC jobless rate falls to 3.4%, dropping toward 1990s levels

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s unemployment rate for April fell further below pre-pandemic levels, the state Commerce Department announced Friday, as the number of newly hired workers continued to increase. The seasonally adjusted rate of 3.4% represents a 0.1 percentage point decrease from March. Barring future alterations...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

California church leaders, shooting survivors join in prayer

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — When a gunman began shooting at a Taiwanese American church luncheon, Shoei Su said he froze. The retired appraiser uses a walker and said he and many of the elderly congregants didn’t immediately know what was happening. He said the shooter said nothing before firing on churchgoers who were snapping photos after finishing lunch following last Sunday morning’s prayer service.
LAGUNA WOODS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
The Associated Press

New Mexico delivers inflation relief payments to residents

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is delivering the first in a series of direct payments to the state’s adult residents to offset higher consumers costs amid inflation. Individual taxpayers who get direct deposit rebates are scheduled to receive $250 and couples who file jointly are set to receive $500 as early as Thursday. Checks for another 200,000 taxpayers will arrive in the mail over the next few weeks.
INCOME TAX
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily 4” game were:. ¶ Ticket-holders with all four winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

906K+
Followers
441K+
Post
406M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy