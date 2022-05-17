Abraxas: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (AXAS) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $40.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had net income of $4.53. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.88 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $12.2 million in the period.

