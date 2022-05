A deer vehicle crash has taken the life of a Plains KS woman. The accident occurred at approximately 9:45 Sunday evening 5.6 miles south of Us Highway 50 on Pierceville Rd. A 2013 Ford Edge being driven by Amanda Robyn Wurtz, 41, of Plains was heading north on Pierceville Road when her vehicle hit a deer. The Edge went off the road to the right and rolled several times before coming to rest on its top. Wurtz was taken to St. Catherine’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.

PLAINS, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO