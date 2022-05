A few years ago, my sister, Sasha, moved to Austin, Texas. We grew up in Central New York, where winter is a six-month commitment and Wegmans is king. So suffice it to say that she suffered a little culture shock after her cross-country trip. While she never got used to the sweltering temperatures (she’s relocating to Boulder, Colorado, this year!), her time in Texas did give her an appreciation for a different grocery store: H-E-B.

