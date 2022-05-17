Cinemark summer movie club tickets on sale for $1.50

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Movie fans of all ages can seek relief from the summer heat in a cool, dark theater and catch their favorite family classics back on the big screen.

The Summer Movie Clubhouse at Cinemark runs from June 15 through Aug. 3 showing “Angry Birds,” “DreamWorks Animation’s The Boss Baby: Family Business,” “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” “Paw Patrol: The Movie,” “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway,” “Scoob!,” “Illumination’s Sing 2” and “Tom & Jerry.”

The $1.50 tickets are on sale now here .

Each Wednesday, more than 180 Cinemark theaters nationwide will have their summer movie club showtimes starting at 10 a.m., including these local locations:

Your ticket will also get you dollar-off Summer Movie Clubhouse pricing on all kids’ snack packs, and small drink and small popcorn combos.

