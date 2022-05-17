ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Hoda Kotb Just Got Very Candid About the Scariest Part of Being an Older Mom

By Thea Glassman
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gM33s_0fhI86eb00

Click here to read the full article.

Hoda Kotb got very real about the unique challenges of being an older mom . The talk show host, 57, has two daughters — 5-year-old Haley and 3-year-old Hope. She opened up about the “scary” part of being a parent to young kids during a recent episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna.

“[It’s] wondering how much time you have,” Kotb explained to her co-host. “…That is a big thought and worry and you wonder, you do the math a lot and that’s something I don’t like doing because it’s scary.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb)

Sometimes that mental arithmetic can offer some reassurance, though. “My mom came to visit me and I looked at her and said, ‘At least 30 years more. At least. That’s 35 for Hailey, that’s 33 for Hope. That makes me feel very full.'”

Another tricky aspect that comes along with being an older mother ? The reactions from strangers.

“Sometimes people will come up and say, ‘Wait, you’re the mother?’ And it gives you this pause for a second. And your kids look around like, ‘Huh? What are you talking about?’ It’s a tough thing to do,” Kotb said. “I remember thinking, ‘Why does that bother me? I’m not embarrassed to be my age. I’m happy at my age. It’s the perfect storm of my life. Two kids, this time, this job.”

And then, of course, there are the truly wonderful aspects of having kids later in life.  “I see all the good parts about being an older mom,” the talk show host added. “Like, I’m in my own skin, I know who I am, I’ve got much more patience and love and all that stuff.”

For Kotb, timing is everything. She opened up to TODAY Style in 2018 about her inspiring outlook on being an older parent — and we’re taking notes.  “I said once to somebody, can you believe I’m 52 and I have a baby? She said, That baby’s right on time.’ Now, I’ve started thinking everything’s right on time. You have to put effort into your life but it happens when it happens.”

We’ve got some great suggestions for clothes your teens will actually wear .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eJRKf_0fhI86eb00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb makes heartbreaking revelation about her battle with cancer

Hoda Kotb knows only too well the agony of a cancer diagnosis, having battled it herself, and on Wednesday she opened up on Today to share heartbreaking details of her own experience. The mom-of-two was discussing Hilary Duff's new nude photoshoot and they chatted about body acceptance. Hoda then spoke...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hoda Kotb
Hello Magazine

Jenna Bush Hager leaves Today fans moved with heartfelt statement

Jenna Bush Hager has had many career highs over the last 13 years of working on Today and as the show celebrated its 70th anniversary she shared some of them with her fans. Talking at New York City's Paley Center this week, the TV host surprised viewers with comments about her role, her co-hosts and how she feels about her job today.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoda Jenna
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The warning signs of bowel cancer you should never ignore following Adele Roberts’ diagnosis at 42 (OLD)

Adele Roberts took to Instagram last night to reveal she’d been diagnosed with bowel cancer. The Radio 1 DJ, 42, is due to undergo surgery today (Monday) to remove a tumour and will later find out whether further treatment is needed.Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK, according to charity Bowel Cancer UK, with more than 42,000 new cases diagnosed each year. Most occur in older age groups: 94% of people diagnosed are aged 50-plus and 59% are over 70. But it’s important to remember bowel cancer can still happen at any age – including...
CANCER
Hello Magazine

Keith Urban makes heartbreaking confession about family life

Marriage isn't easy, and Keith Urban is opening up about all the lengths he has gone to throughout his life to maintain and protect his relationship and family with Nicole Kidman. ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style. The two married in 2006, and just...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

After a C-Section, Hysterectomy, and Lipo, Amy Schumer Just Wants to "Feel Hot"

Comedian and mother Amy Schumer is ready for summer — not with a blanket and an umbrella but with self-love and a hot attitude. Yesterday, she shared an Instagram photo of her posing in lingerie, heels, and sunglasses next to a rack full of dumbbells. The caption says, "C section. Hysterectomy. Lipo. This summer is about letting the love in. Trying to be healthy and strong for myself and my family. I want to feel hot too. In my prime. Let's go. Who's with me?"
CELEBRITIES
The Charleston Press

23-year-old mom-to-be, who once gave birth to her newborn before doctors reinserted the tot inside her womb after successful treatment, says she is ready to deliver the baby once again

Since the start of the pandemic more than two years ago, pregnant women and young mothers have had hard times to keep themselves and their newborns safe from the virus. While hospitals were working with limited resources for non-Covid patients and they were exposed to a high risk with every single hospital visit, the safety of the Covid-19 vaccines was yet another huge problem for pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers in deciding whether they should get immunized against Covid-19.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Spun

Tom Brady’s Honest Admission On His Marriage To Gisele

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen live a pretty picture perfect marriage, but things aren’t always easy for the star quarterback and the supermodel. In fact, Brady, who’s coming back for yet another NFL season, admitted that playing well into his 40s has been an issue in his marriage.
NFL
Chip Chick

She Went On 5 Dates With A Guy Before Realizing That She's Not Attracted To Him And She's Not Sure How To Tell Him

A 24-year-old woman met a man through a dating app, and she's already been on 5 excellent dates with this guy. She felt that their conversations were great and they had plenty to talk about. She also liked his jokes and he really did make her laugh a lot. Although there was so much she did enjoy about spending time with him, that all came to a screeching halt when they started taking things to the next level. "I liked his face, height, and posture," she explained. "He was always wearing warm thick sweaters, so I could see that he is kinda big, but I couldn't see the shape..."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Down In Tears As She Reflects On 25th Anniversary Of Coming Out: Watch

As Ellen DeGeneres wraps up the last remaining episodes of her talk show, she celebrated the 25th anniversary of her coming out. During Thursday’s (April 28) The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the LGBTQ+ icon broke down in tears after she showed a video of the coming out moment, telling the audience that she was tearing up because she recalled the impact she made all those years ago.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

SheKnows

48K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy