Hoda Kotb Just Got Very Candid About the Scariest Part of Being an Older Mom

Hoda Kotb got very real about the unique challenges of being an older mom . The talk show host, 57, has two daughters — 5-year-old Haley and 3-year-old Hope. She opened up about the “scary” part of being a parent to young kids during a recent episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna.

“[It’s] wondering how much time you have,” Kotb explained to her co-host. “…That is a big thought and worry and you wonder, you do the math a lot and that’s something I don’t like doing because it’s scary.”

Sometimes that mental arithmetic can offer some reassurance, though. “My mom came to visit me and I looked at her and said, ‘At least 30 years more. At least. That’s 35 for Hailey, that’s 33 for Hope. That makes me feel very full.'”

Another tricky aspect that comes along with being an older mother ? The reactions from strangers.

“Sometimes people will come up and say, ‘Wait, you’re the mother?’ And it gives you this pause for a second. And your kids look around like, ‘Huh? What are you talking about?’ It’s a tough thing to do,” Kotb said. “I remember thinking, ‘Why does that bother me? I’m not embarrassed to be my age. I’m happy at my age. It’s the perfect storm of my life. Two kids, this time, this job.”

And then, of course, there are the truly wonderful aspects of having kids later in life. “I see all the good parts about being an older mom,” the talk show host added. “Like, I’m in my own skin, I know who I am, I’ve got much more patience and love and all that stuff.”

For Kotb, timing is everything. She opened up to TODAY Style in 2018 about her inspiring outlook on being an older parent — and we’re taking notes. “I said once to somebody, can you believe I’m 52 and I have a baby? She said, That baby’s right on time.’ Now, I’ve started thinking everything’s right on time. You have to put effort into your life but it happens when it happens.”

