HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was in custody Friday night after he allegedly stole a pastor's car in Guyandotte and led officers in Cabell County on a two-state pursuit. The incident started at First Huntington Christian Baptist Church, where Pastor Delbert Dixon said someone jumped in his car that was running while he was getting supplies and took off.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 23 HOURS AGO