Amarillo has some crazy things happening these days. I mean seriously, this is one of those things where you go, "are you serious?" The Amarillo Police Department responded to a call Thursday morning, May 19th. The City of Amarillo Solid Waste Collection station discovered a body on a solid waste truck. As of this time, the APD has not released the name of the deceased because they have not been able to notify the next of kin. The case is still under investigation.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO