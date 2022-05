The month of May continues to be a busy one for the governor’s office, with three particular bills being announced recently. The first of these was announced last Thursday, when Gov. Laura Kelly signed Senate Bill 421, which transfers more than $1 billion from the State General Fund to the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System (KPERS). The bill will also provide immediate and long-term benefits to the state by eliminating debt from the state’s balance sheets and reducing future employer contributions, according to a May 12 release from the State of Kansas.

