Those looking for a good time on the links will soon have just that thanks to the Liberal Chamber of Commerce. This year’s Chamber Challenge Golf Tournament will be Saturday, June 18 at Willow Tree Golf Course, and it will be an 8 a.m. shotgun start. This is one of the bigger fundraisers for the Chamber of Commerce throughout the year, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rozelle Webb said.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO