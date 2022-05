The Washington Nationals might have a tough decision to make soon, with star slugger Juan Soto being under team control for only two more seasons. With Washington’s future not looking bright plus the fact that Soto had already rejected a massive 13-year deal offer from the Nationals, trade rumors are beginning to swirl around the talented hitter, who’s going to attract virtually every team’s attention if indeed Washington puts him on the block. The San Francisco Giants have already begun the recruitment process by way of shortstop Brandon Crawford’s wife.

