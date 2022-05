CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A 20-year-old Remlap man was killed in a crash on Highway 91 on Friday morning. According to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, Dustin Chase Nix was on a motorcycle when the crash occurred with a passenger vehicle on the morning of May 20. The original crash alert located the scene just west of Arkadelphia on Highway 91.

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO