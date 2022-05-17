ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Deputies seize 72 grams of meth in Lincoln traffic stop, sheriff says

By Nolan Dorn
klkntv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office seized over 72 grams of methamphetamine in a traffic stop near Antelope Parkway and L Street on Monday. Around 9:57...

www.klkntv.com

Comments / 3

klin.com

LPD Finds 440 Grams Of Methamphetamine In Vehicle

Lincoln Police say the narcotics task force stopped a man as he pulled into Russ’ Market at 17th and Washington around 9:15 Thursday night. “Located in his vehicle was 444.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine,” says LPD Sergeant Chris Vollmer. He says they had a warrant for 51 year old Jesse Cervantes.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Three injured in downtown Lincoln shooting, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Three people were injured in a shooting that happened downtown Saturday morning, Lincoln Police say. Around 2:38 a.m., officers responded to the area near 11th and O Streets after hearing gunshots. Officers arrived shortly after and found three injured victims, according to police. They gave...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

LPD locates missing 13-year-old

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said they have safely located a missing 13-year-old. At around 9:32 a.m., LPD reported via tweet that 13-year-old Jacobi Jensen had been returned home safely.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska woman sentenced to decade in prison for meth-related offenses

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Norfolk woman was sentenced to a decade in prison for intending to distribute more than 100 grams of meth. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska, Nicole Peterson, 37, of Norfolk, was sentenced in federal court for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
NORFOLK, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Police credit bracelet for quick location of 9-year-old boy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – For the first time in Lincoln, a 9-year-old boy was found on Tuesday using a cutting-edge tracking technology called Project Life Saver. With a grant from the Jullia Rose Foundation, the Lincoln Police Department partnered with the Autism Family Network of Lincoln since 2018 to obtain Project Life Saver bracelets and trackers.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Three people shot outside Lincoln bar early Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. — One person is fighting for their life after being shot outside a Lincoln bar Saturday morning. Two others also were shot. At 2:38 a.m., officers were nearby when they heard gunshots near 11th and O streets. Once they arrived, officials said they found three gunshot victims. All three were taken to a hospital.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Teen victim in Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities are investigating a shooting in Omaha Saturday. Omaha Police Department said that they are investigating a shooting that happened at 2719 N 40th Street on May 21 just before 12:30 a.m. Authorities said that a teenage victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Police release identity of victim in homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police released the identity of a man killed Thursday morning at his home near 28th and F Streets. LPD Assistant Chief Jason Stille said 57-year-old Henry Lee Jones was killed during a fight. “It may have been a disagreement over property,” Stille said. Officers...
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Hastings woman pleads guilty to charges related to theft from cars at Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Hastings woman charged with stealing from multiple cars at the Nebraska State Fair last year has pled guilty to multiple charges. According to Hall County District Court records, on Thursday, Savannah Masters, 35, pled guilty to theft by receiving stolen property ($1,500 to $4,999), operating a vehicle to avoid arrest, theft by receiving stolen property ($501 to $1,499), obstructing a police officer and four counts of theft by receiving stolen property ($0 to $500).
HASTINGS, NE
1011now.com

Three people arrested in Lincoln homicide investigation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested three people they suspect were involved in a homicide at 28th and F Streets Thursday morning. Officers were initially dispatched to a report of two men fighting around 6:30 a.m. LPD said officers located a 57-year-old man who was unresponsive. Responding officers attempted life-saving measures and the victim was transported to a local hospital where he died. The victim’s identity has not been released.
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

Two arrested on drug and burglary charges in Mills County

(Mills Co.) Two men were arrested on drug and burglary charges in Mills County. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says Jack Gregory Milledge, 48, of Carter Lake, and Lawrence Anthony Cipolla, 49, of Council Bluffs, were both arrested Tuesday morning on 189th Street. Milledge was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Attempted Burglary 3rd, Possession of Burglary Tools and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $9,300. Cipolla was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Attempted Burglary 3rd, Possession of Burglary Tools and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $6,300.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
klkntv.com

Victim identified in Lincoln’s first homicide of the year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police have identified the victim in Thursday morning’s homicide as Henry Lee Jones. So far three people have been arrested in connection to his death. Derrick Pearson, 32, and Briana Jelinek, 31, were taken into custody on suspicion of manslaughter and use of...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska City waitress suspected of pickup theft

NEBRASKA CITY - A Nebraska City restaurant waitress has been charged in Otoe County with theft of a pickup truck after paying a $2,000 down payment. World Auto Sales told police that 28-year-old Brittney Skinner did not complete paperwork to pay for the remaining $9,000 and did not return the GMC truck after three weeks.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
klkntv.com

Two men convicted for trafficking $390,000 of cocaine through Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two men from out of state were convicted on Thursday for trafficking cocaine through Nebraska in a spare tire. In February 2021, Michael Aponte, 32, of Syracuse, New York, was driving when Douglas County Deputies stopped the vehicle. Rawy Correa-Perez, 31, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin was...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Attempted bank robbery in York

YORK, Neb. -- Police are looking into an attempted bank robbery in southeast Nebraska. The York Police Department said it happened at the Cornerstone Bank on Lincoln Avenue on Thursday. The suspect entered the building around 5 p.m. wearing gray sweatpants, a black long-sleeve shirt, and a face mask. The...
YORK, NE
Western Iowa Today

2 Hurt in Pottawattamie County Crash

(Minden) Two people suffered injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Pottawattamie County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 2:45 p.m. on Thursday on Eastbound Interstate 80 near the 34-mile marker. Authorities say two passengers, 58-year-old Ann Schiefelbein and 31-year-old Olivia Ritter, both from Johnston, were injured in the accident.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA

