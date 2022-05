Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF) and OnMilwaukee are excited to announce that MKE Food Truck Fest will be back at Henry Maier Festival Park. The event will feature food trucks offering a wide variety of food and beverage options from various cuisines, such as Filipino, Mexican, BBQ, and vegan items. Dessert and appetizer options include cheese curds, popsicles, ice cream, and more. Visit MKE Food Truck Fest for the list of food truck vendors and to purchase tickets.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO