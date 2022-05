TULSA, Okla. – There was hope, optimism, encouraging pre-tournament talk of more strength, more endurance, more stamina. And then there is the brutal reality. At the end of a sweat-soaked day at Southern Hills, Tiger Woods flailed another tee shot into the trees and was so dispirited that he couldn’t even muster any outward expression of disgust. No club slam. No expletive. He simply hobbled off the tee, returned his 2-iron to caddie Joe LaCava with nary a glance, and rested on his golf bag to avoid putting any weight on his reconstructed right leg. Internally, he was likely screaming in agony. Outwardly, he didn’t so much as grimace.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO