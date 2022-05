LAKE CITY — Seven women and a teenager were arrested Tuesday after they were involved in a dramatic fight, according to the Lake City Police Department. The fight broke out just before 5:30 p.m. at the Cedar Park Apartments. Officers responded to the scene where they say a large crowd had gathered around the several women fighting. Witnesses told police the suspects had been in an ongoing feud and it had turned physical, exploding into a fight between all eight suspects.

